Annie and 2face: Another celebrity marriage break-up looms

It is gradually becoming an every week affair for news of impending marriage breakup of top celebrities to filter in. Just when fans are about to get over the news of Psquare’s Paul Okoye and Anita’s alleged divorce, Nollywood actress and wife of Nigeria’s music icon, 2face, Annie Idibia hits the social media with a disturbing information about her marriage.

Though its not the first time Annie questioned his husband about spending to much time with his baby mama, Pero, but this time seems to be more serious.

She has not only threatened that the present issue may affect their marriage, it has also been alleged that she unfollowed her super star husband on Instagram. Her words are strong and emotion studded as she also implicated 2Face’s family, manager, Efe and Frankie in the squabble.

The post on her handle reads: “I am not a patient woman!! I am not a fool, Innocent! Your family never loved me from the beginning! No matter how hard I tried! I was never worthy to them!!! I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children.

God knows I have tried. “Your baby mamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sorts of rubbish! I try to stay gracious!! you are not the first man on the planet to have kids with different women!!!

you can do better! everything I do is to show the good human that u r!!! (sic) But today! This move done by you, Efe, Frankie n your family is unacceptable!!!

“What kind of man takes his kids to Disney and spend nights in the same apartment with his kids n their mother!?

How many times have u gone to see ur kids with Pero! N she stay with u n the kids under the same roof for nights! Or is it when your brother @hi.idibia house u, your kids n Pero under the roof??! I can go on n on!.

“These are the words of a frustrated Annie who is expressing herself on how angry and dissatisfied she is with her husband’s relationship with his baby mamas.” Some of 2face fans have also taken to their social media to advice the actress to be wise about her decision, stressing she knew her husband’s r a n d y w a y s before s h e s a i d yes to be his wife.

2Baba is dying slowly because of you —brother hits Annie

Charles Idibia, brother to 2Baba, the awardwinning musician, has slammed Annie Idibia, his wife, over her social media rant. In a series of now-deleted posts on her Instagram stories, Annie had slammed her husband for allegedly spending nights with one of his baby mamas on the ground that he’s visiting his kids. In the rant, she also spoke of the sacrifices she made in the marriage, adding that 2Baba’s “family never liked me” from the outset of the union.

But reacting via his Instagram page, Charles claimed Annie’s diatribe was because she could no longer totally have her way like she used to do in the past. In the now-deleted post, Charles also alleged that her brother’s marriage to the movie star had made him so unhappy that “he’s dying slowly.”

“You got married into a family of peace lovers, so peaceful that it is even a family flaw as I have come to realize. Perhaps, this has made you think we are fools but we are not,” he wrote. “You are bringing up a Disney trip that happens pre-COVID because you somehow cannot totally have your way today like you used to?

“Trying to paint your husband bad publicly because he is a very private person. Is your threat tool means of gaining control? I thought you were smart abi the dealer gave you the wrong dose today?”

Charles alleged that Annie’s mother is using ‘juju’ for her just to sustain the marriage, while he also debunked the film star’s claim that his family never gave her peace.

“Asking your mum who lives in one of the rooms to add more fire to the juju pot would have been a smarter move but as God will have it, you chose today to expose yourself,” he added.

“You better finish what you started because maybe the public will help us all. Inno is dying slowly, never seen a man so unhappy in real life but we must all maintain peace that never existed from day one.

“The Idibia family never gave you peace? Please bring out all the wrongs and post them on your page. I have a lot to say and I will say it regardless.”

In a follow-up post, he also called Annie a “liar”, adding that “the truth won’t hide forever.” 2Baba married Annie in May 2012. They both have two children, Olivia Idibia and Isabella Idibia.

He had previously been in a relationship with two other women named Sumbo Ajala- Adeoye and Pero Adeniyi. The musician also fathered two children with Sumbo and three with Pero, making a dad to seven kids in total.

‘Don’t marry ladies heavy on social media’ —Harrysong warns after Annie Idibia outburst

Celebrities appear to be wading into the outburst by Annie Idibia, wife of 2Baba, Nigerian singer.

This has since prompted celebrities to condemn the idea of bringing relationship problems to social media. Joining the fray, Harrysong advised his colleagues never to marry women who are fond of social media.

“If you want to live long and have peace in your home as a married man, do not marry a woman that is heavy on social media; that can’t have the discretion of what to post and what not to,” he wrote on his Instastory.

“Because everything becomes content to attract brands to her.” In a similar fashion, without mentioning Annie, Nkechi Blessing, another Nollywood actress, cursed those who encourage the use of social media as a marriage court.

“E no go better for the person wey turn this social media to law court, where couples bring their dirty linen for people who don’t give a hoot about them to have a say in what goes on behind closed doors,” she wrote in Pidgin.

“The person no go die better. No matter how pushed I am you ain’t hearing jack shit from me, I take my L and move the F**k on. God forbid. This Evil app that the devil has hijacked is making marriage look like a bad thing,

“I refused to allow an app that can be deleted tomorrow to take the better part of my life. Never

