Annie Idibia: I’m not battling cancer

Annie, the wife of Tuface Idibia, a Nigerian singer and showbiz entrepreneur, has expressed her annoyance at a report that claims she is suffering from cancer. A report had surfaced on social media wherein the blogger claimed that the Nollywood actress is down with the disease and needs urgent prayers.

“Pray for my wife. I believe your prayer will go a long way. She’s currently suffering from cancer. I know you love my family. Just a second to say a prayer,” the post read, making reference to Tuface. The post was accompanied by a photo of the actress from a photoshoot where she was transformed to look like a bald woman suffering from cancer during a health campaign. The movie star, however, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to pour out her anger at those behind the blog post while also charging the blogger to take down the post.

“Why would anyone do this just to get traffic to their blog! This was a campaign I did with a very creative makeup artist against cancer 3 or 4 years ago I think!,” Idibia wrote in a now-deleted post. “It’s really unfair to post such a lie just for traffic! Whoever did this, I pray that you or your loved one don’t encounter this! This isn’t a joke! Take it down now!”

