Metro & Crime

Anniversaries: Diri calls for sober reflection

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri on Monday said as a state and a nation, the  24th and the 60th anniversaries  call for sober reflection and advocated the need for the people to shun all forms of divisive tendencies that could hinder growth and development.
Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital,  in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th and Bayelsa’s 24th anniversary, Governor Diri said a country whose leaders do not practice justice, fairness and equity is at risk of very slow pace of development.
In a press release by his spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, the governor called on Nigeria’s leaders to ensure justice, fairness and equitable distribution of the nation’s resources and key appointments.
His words: “Let me seize this opportunity to call on our leaders to note that a country cannot develop where there is no fairness, justice and equity because these are some of the things that are counting for our slow pace of development.
“Anybody who finds him or herself in leadership position should practice equity, fairness and justice no matter whose ox is gored. That way the country will be developed. Resources and appointments will be equitably distributed and we will all be happier for each other.”
Diri acknowledged that the nation and Bayelsa had made some progress just as he expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the headquarters of Zone 16 of the Nigeria Police as well as the support to the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board in Yenagoa.
According to the governor, on the country’s anniversary and that of Bayelsa, his message is that of peace, love and forgiveness as captured in his inauguration address on February 14, 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cultists hack two to death in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

A clash between De Dalm and Iceland confraternities has claimed the lives of two persons at Inen Ikot Eteye village in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.   It was learnt that the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday. Sources said members of De Balm attacked a member of Iceland in […]
Metro & Crime

How suspect made N120m from internet fraud – Police 

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…recover building, cars worth N28.5m …as American woman held in hotel for 15 months rescued  The Force Headquarters, Sunday, said operatives of the Nigeria Police Cybercrime Unit, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, recovered a building, Toyota RAV-4 2015 model, as well as a Toyota Matrix 2002 model, from an internet fraud suspect, one Samson Inegbenosun, after his […]
Metro & Crime

Two Abuja nightclubs shut, two Lebanese convicted

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mobile Court yesterday shut down two nightclubs for one week for contravening the COVID-19 guidelines. The court also convicted two Lebanese and others. The magistrate, Idayat Akanni, said New Yorker Nightclub and Lounge, located at the Maitama District of Abuja, managed by some Lebanese, and Agape Nightclub, located at Wyse […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: