Anniversaries: Diri calls for sober reflection

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri on Monday said as a state and a nation, the 24th and the 60th anniversaries call for sober reflection and advocated the need for the people to shun all forms of divisive tendencies that could hinder growth and development.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th and Bayelsa’s 24th anniversary, Governor Diri said a country whose leaders do not practice justice, fairness and equity is at risk of very slow pace of development.

In a press release by his spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, the governor called on Nigeria’s leaders to ensure justice, fairness and equitable distribution of the nation’s resources and key appointments.

His words: “Let me seize this opportunity to call on our leaders to note that a country cannot develop where there is no fairness, justice and equity because these are some of the things that are counting for our slow pace of development.

“Anybody who finds him or herself in leadership position should practice equity, fairness and justice no matter whose ox is gored. That way the country will be developed. Resources and appointments will be equitably distributed and we will all be happier for each other.”

Diri acknowledged that the nation and Bayelsa had made some progress just as he expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the headquarters of Zone 16 of the Nigeria Police as well as the support to the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board in Yenagoa.

According to the governor, on the country’s anniversary and that of Bayelsa, his message is that of peace, love and forgiveness as captured in his inauguration address on February 14, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...