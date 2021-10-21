News

Anniversary fails to hold in Kwara

The planned protest to mark the one year anniversary of #EndSARS protest, did not take place in Kwara State yesterday after all. There was a heavy presence of security personnel in parts of Ilorin, the state capital. As early as 7am, a detachment of military and para-military personnel was seen in and around the Post Office and Challenge areas of the metropolis.

The security personnel mainly soldiers, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and members of the police command patrolled streets of the state capital to forestall any untoward incident. The state police command had earlier warned would-be protesters to leave the state. The command in a statement by its spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, said that; “The situation in the state for now is not conducive for any procession, considering the security situation and the recent cultist activities, which have heightened tension in the minds of some members of the public, therefore it cannot be reasonable to allow any protest or procession.

