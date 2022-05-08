Anniversary: My goal is to make CAGDC stand more in truth –Pastor Akomolafe

Pastor Akomolafe Olusegun Michael is the General Overseer of Christ Abundant Grace Dominion Chapel, (CAGDC), hitherto known as Mission of Faith Christ Gospel Ministry until last September. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the man of God who was a Senior Pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church for 14 years before establishing his own, speaks about CAGDC’s 7th anniversary today, why immorality is still thriving despite the number of churches in every street in Nigeria and what government is not doing right when it comes to noise pollution

Your church is celebrating its seventh anniversary, and many churches did not last up to seven years. What has been the highlight of the church?

We are celebrating our seventh anniversary. Before it was established, I was a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church, a global church for 14 years. I left Foursquare Gospel Church to bring this up. We are now celebrating seventh year and we have seen ups and downs, many obstacles getting here.

A lot of things have happened and then when we look back to see what we have been through, it’s very necessary to appreciate God for what he has done for the church, because as you have said, there are a lot of churches and ministries that did not even exist up to two to years before they collapsed. Thank God that we have been able to stay up to seven years is one of the reasons we are celebrating. And apart from that, where we are now is a rented apartment and we want to use that opportunity to raise funds for our own landed property.

Why did you open your own ministry?

If any pastor is telling you he is the owner of the church, he is telling a lie. The owner of the church is our lord Jesus Christ. He came for it; he died for it. He directs your movement. For example, when you are employed and the company you work for has many branches, your Managing Director can transfer you to anywhere. Like I said earlier, I was a senior pastor in Foursquare church in one of their branches. So, it was a very wonderful experience.

But, when the time comes and the owner of the business wants you to move, you have to move because if you don’t move, anything can happen. The story behind how we got this place is very funny because I didn’t know where God was sending me. He said ‘go through this road.’

There was no door at that entrance before but there was one on one side and he said ‘this is where I want you to be.’ When I got here that day, the door was locked. I don’t know anybody in this area but I had confidence in how God does his own thing.

The agent I went to, contacted another agent that brought me here, which God has shown me before. To tell you that God has been in the movement, there were big churches, like the Redeemed Church of God that wanted to acquire this space at the time.

They even wanted to pay for three years. I on the other hand, I was someone that was just starting. I didn’t even have enough money to pay for one year. I had paid before the agent realised that he had forfeited a church that was ready to pay for three years. So, it is the owner of the business, God himself that said I should move. And like I said earlier, since we have been here for seven years, we have seen God in action.

Where do you see the church in the next seven years?

In the next seven years, I want to see Christ Abundant Grace Dominion Chapel to have more branches. Not only that, to stand more in the truth of the Gospel. At times, it is not how big a church is that matters.

There are some churches whose members may not be more than 20, but what God is doing there may be greater than what is happening in Churches that have 1000 members. What I want God to do for this ministry in the next seven years is for us to be more of the truth of the Gospel and so that we will not deviate.

There are two businesses in the church. When I talk about business in the church, I am not talking about collecting money. The first business is the word of God. When you go to the early church that is what they stand on which many churches have neglected today. The second one is the business of prayer

Any other business in the church that doesn’t fall under these two businesses is not of God. When you look at what’s going on in the church we discovered that we can categorise some of them under these two businesses. When we are praising God, it’s under the business of prayer.

All these seminars are under the business of the word of God. In the next seven years, apart from fame, apart from being popular, we want our church to stand more in the truth of the word and not to deviate.

Are you a full time pastor?

There are no part time pastors. If God calls you, He calls you fully. People believe that whoever is doing another job is a part time pastor, No. It’s like saying that someone has half salvation. When you look at Paul in the Bible, he was called fully yet he still has some other things that he was doing to keep up himself.

So, if you are doing another job, the moment God calls you, he calls you fully to the ministry. It’s true there are people that lost their job and without God calling them they opened a church just to make a living.

Those ones are there and those are not the ones I am talking about.

The moment you are doing the work of God, you are a full time pastor. There are a lot of big pastors like Daddy Enoch Adeboye and Daddy David Oyedepo, they have their own books and other things they are doing and they support themselves with it. If God calls you now, he is not saying you should leave that job and if he says you should leave the job, he understands why he doesn’t want you to.

When I was a Senior Pastor at Foursquare Gospel Church, I was an admin and finance manager at a hospital in Apapa, Lagos. I still did my pastoring work for God. If we have revival in church for three to four days, in the morning I will be at work and in the evening around 4pm, I will be in church. The only thing is that whoever does not have any other job combined with their work of ministry will have more time than others that have jobs.

Tell us about how God called you. If I understand very well, you have been a pastor for 21 years now. So at what point would you say God called you?

The Bible says the calling of God is the void of salvation. What I mean is that if God wants to call you, he won’t wait till you are Born Again or until you are perfect. When you are young, if you are very observant, you will see traces of what you will be in future.

At that time when I was young, about to enter into the university, I had friends but I discovered it was hard for me to mingle with them. Among six of us, five weren’t going to church.

But I discovered that, no matter how tired, every Sunday, I must be in church. I was a Catholic back then and I was a drummer in church. If I miss church any Sunday, the whole church would know. My friends made fun of me that I wasn’t keeping up with the kind of life they were living back then. Some of them had four to five girlfriends.

There was one that had a register for girls he has met with. It was during that time that I knew I had passion for the things of God. By the time I finished high school in 1989 from Ansarudeen High School, Ekiti State. I came to Akure in search of a job. In the process, I met Akintoye Rufus.

He was the accountant of the West African Examination Council, (WAEC). He preached to me and I gave my life to Christ and joined the Deeper Life Bible church. Since I became a Christian, Born Again, I have never been at the background in any church I find myself in. I always find myself as one of the leaders, or workers in the church.

So I gave my life to Christ and was working for God. One night while I was sleeping on our primary school field, I heard a voice call my name in my dream. When I looked back, I couldn’t look into those eyes because they were as bright as the sun. I had to look down.

The voice called me three times and I didn’t see the light anymore. I told one of our church members and he said to me ‘Brother Segun, God is calling you’. I continued my work in Deeper Life Bible Church in Akure. Most times, I saw myself preaching to the congregation in my dream. Remember that the brother that preached to me helped me get a job with WAEC.

Back then, it was a very lucrative job. So, sometimes I would be in the office working and I would hear the voice again, saying that He is sending me, ‘Go and do my job’. I kept asking myself, how will I leave a juicy job to go and become a pastor? Then something happened. I was going for inspection in Edo State and our vehicle had an accident. The car ran into a ditch.

Even our driver had a spinal cord injury. I was the only one that came out unhurt. As I was coming out of the car, I heard the voice again, ‘I saved you because of the job I want you to do for me’. I looked left, looked right and didn’t see anyone. I already knew who was talking but I have been dragging my feet. I couldn’t see myself leaving a lucrative job to go sit in church and collect tithe. I continued with my job.

After a while something else happened. I took a loan from a co-worker. It was N18,000 and that led to my sack. If God wants to deal with you, he knows how to do it. When this happened, I was not in town. I was writing my final exams at Delta State University, Abraka, where I was doing a part-time BSc in Public Administration. My superiors didn’t take it seriously, saying that they could resolve it, but it was never resolved. Before I knew what was happening, they said I should go home. I knew what was happening.

So I left. I went to Apapa in Lagos and got a job. After working close to one year, the boss called me and said, ‘they said I should let you go.

This is your two months’ salary.’ I asked the man what my offence was, he said, ‘No offence, just go’. I went home. I prayed on the mountain asking God to give me another job but he kept telling me that the job he gave me, what have I done about it. I decided to go to Mountain of Fire and Miracles, (MFM).

I became one of their Sunday school teachers but unfortunately, my wife didn’t want to go with me to MFM because she is a member at Foursquare. I had no choice but to follow my wife to the Foursquare Gospel Church. I didn’t stay there for up to two months, they said they wanted to go and pioneer a church and I was picked as one of the people to pioneer the church at Akerele, Agege, Lagos.

We were there for a few months and the leader said he was leaving because the place was too tough and he could not stand it. The other leaders were now looking for who would lead the church. After three days of fasting, they came and told me that God said I should lead the church. I said No.

Eventually, I had to do God’s work. That is how I started serving God and till today, I have no regrets.

