‘Announce Hajj fares, slots before online registration of pilgrims’

The Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to stop the ongoing online registration of intending pilgrims for 2022 hajj until seats allocation formula is sorted out. The state pilgrims board also advised NAHCON to give all states their allocations, respect the agreed percentage of sharing the allocation and announce the final Hajj fare to enable them make proper arrangements for migrating to JAIZ Banks as instructed. The Executive Secretary Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Umar Makun Lapai, who made this call in a statement recently, said it is only through the states hajj allocation sharing formula that accountability, proper record keeping can be achieved. The statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the board, Hassana Isah, also congratulated NAHCON over recent Saudi Arabia’s decision that Hajj will hold this year.

The statement said: “We called on NAHCON to as a matter of urgency stop the ongoing online registration of pilgrims as it’s only through the State’s sharing formula to the twenty five (25) Local Government Areas of the State, that accountability, proper record keeping and coordination both here and in Saudi Arabia can be achieved. States Boards must have pre knowledge of any Pilgrim traveling through State as they are liable for any misconduct or absconding of any pilgrims.” It could be recalled that Niger state has suspended collection of Hajj deposit since last year, saying It is not wise for banks or NAHCON to open another portal of registration when the lists of rollover pilgrims is pending.

