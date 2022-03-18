Islam

‘Announce Hajj fares, slots before online registration of pilgrims’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to stop the ongoing online registration of intending pilgrims for 2022 hajj until seats allocation formula is sorted out. The state pilgrims board also advised NAHCON to give all states their allocations, respect the agreed percentage of sharing the allocation and announce the final Hajj fare to enable them make proper arrangements for migrating to JAIZ Banks as instructed. The Executive Secretary Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Umar Makun Lapai, who made this call in a statement recently, said it is only through the states hajj allocation sharing formula that accountability, proper record keeping can be achieved. The statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the board, Hassana Isah, also congratulated NAHCON over recent Saudi Arabia’s decision that Hajj will hold this year.

The statement said: “We called on NAHCON to as a matter of urgency stop the ongoing online registration of pilgrims as it’s only through the State’s sharing formula to the twenty five (25) Local Government Areas of the State, that accountability, proper record keeping and coordination both here and in Saudi Arabia can be achieved. States Boards must have pre knowledge of any Pilgrim traveling through State as they are liable for any misconduct or absconding of any pilgrims.” It could be recalled that Niger state has suspended collection of Hajj deposit since last year, saying It is not wise for banks or NAHCON to open another portal of registration when the lists of rollover pilgrims is pending.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

COVID-19: IsDB plans $2.3bn package

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group has revealed plan to respond to COVID-19 with $2.3 billion package and to launch three supportive and robust initiatives in partnership with UAE Ministry of Economy and Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) A prime goal behind the initiative is to promote and provide a robust platform for the investment and […]
Islam

Ansar-Ud-Deen organises training for missionaries

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

THE Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN), Lagos State council, has held a training programme for missioners in the state. The training was held at the newly constructed headquarters of the association in Isheri. The chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Salaudeen, said it was meant to ensure uniformity in the programmes of the association. Alhaji […]
Islam

COVID-19: Nigeria awaits directive as six nations pull out of 2020 Hajj

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria is considering a lot of factors including awaiting a declaration from Saudi Arabia before its decision on participation in 2020 Hajj operations. This came as at least six countries have so far decided not to send pilgrims to this year’s Hajj, the greatest pilgrimage for the Muslims, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica