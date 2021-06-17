…announces dates for Ekiti, Osun guber polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed June 18, 2022 for the Ekiti State governorship election. Similarly, the Commission said the Osun gubernatorial election would be held on July 16 that same year. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the dates on Thursday, implored political parties and aspirants to ensure rancour-free primaries and peaceful electioneering campaigns. Yakubu explained that the announcement was in keeping with the Commission’s policy of announcing the dates of elections in advance to enable early and effective preparations. He disclosed that the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the two elections have been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.

