…announces dates for Ekiti, Osun guber polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed June 18, 2022 for the Ekiti State governorship election. Similarly, the Commission said the Osun gubernatorial election would be held on July 16 that same year. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the dates on Thursday, implored political parties and aspirants to ensure rancour-free primaries and peaceful electioneering campaigns. Yakubu explained that the announcement was in keeping with the Commission’s policy of announcing the dates of elections in advance to enable early and effective preparations. He disclosed that the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the two elections have been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.
Related Articles
Presidency mocks opposition over botched labour strike
The Presidency, yesterday, mocked Nigerians opposed to the harsh economic policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and warned supporters of the government to be wary of the antics of the opposition whom, it said, was bent towards pulling the current government down. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina described […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ESP: CBN disburses N298bn to MSMEs, households, farmers
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed over N192 billion in grants to 426,000 beneficiaries as part of its COVID-19 interventions for households as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country. Also, under the collateral- free Agric-Business/ Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme, there are ongoing grants of concessionary […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PGF DG blames ministers for persistent #EndSARS protest
The Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman, has blamed the continued protest of the #End- SARS on the inefficiency of the cabinet members of President Muhammadu Buhari. Lukman, in a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja, called on the President to rejig his cabinet to bring efficiency to his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)