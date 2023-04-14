Annual Women of Destiny Conference: Pastor Nike Adeyemi Hosts Sinach, others

Three years after, the Daystar Christian Centre has announced the return of the Women of Destiny Conference (WoDC). Themed, Light, the two days conference opens today, spanning tomorrow. The convener and host of WoDC, Pastor Nike Adeyemi, expressed excitement about the conference’s return. She said that the Women of Destiny Conference had been a part of Daystar Christian Centre’s history from its inception, bringing positive changes to the church and nation. Pastor Adeyemi said she would speak alongside Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo today at the conference. Joe-Ezigb o , t h e Co-Founder and Deputy Managing Director of Falcon Corporation Limited, will share insights on being a bright shining light wherever God places you from her wealth of experience. While Pastor Adeyemi will also speak on Sunday, with renowned Music Minister Sinach ministering. This will be Minister Sinach’s first time at Daystar Christian Centre, and she is excited to join the conference this year. Mrs. Funke Oyeyiola, the coordinator of the WOD fellowship, noted that every woman in Daystar has a place in the Women of Destiny fellowship. The fellowship caters to women of different ages and statuses. The conference, which opens today, holds at the church’s main auditorium on Ikosi Road, Oregun, Lagos. While the Sunday’s section will at all the church worship centres in Oregun, Lekki, Ikorodu, Alimosho, and Badagry areas of Lagos, Nigeria. The two-day conference will be livestreamed on the church’s w e b s i t e and social m e d i a p l a t – forms.