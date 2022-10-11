Annuity Customers Pass Vote of Confidence On AIICO Insurance

AIICO Insurance’s customers holding the company’s annuity policy have expressed delight over excellent and satisfactory services rendered, passing a vote of confidence on the company during the 2022 Customer Service Week.

This year’s event themed ‘Celebrate Service’ had some key activities which include visits to customers (older citizens) to appreciate them and presenting them with gifts. Walk-in customers too participated in the various activities and got some take away gifts.

In his newsletter to customers, the MD/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, stated: “This occasion gives us the opportunity to amplify our gratitude to you for your valued relationship with us. You are the sole reason we are in business and getting better at what we do. Journeying through life with you gives us the most pleasure.”

“The theme for this year is ‘Celebrate Service’. At AIICO, Customer Service is not just a department; it is a function that has all employees as stakeholders. Our fundamental purpose is to serve you and we are obsessed with meeting and exceeding your expectations. We look forward to many more years of serving you wholeheartedly, ” said Mr. Fajemirokun.

In a recent interview, some of AIICO’s annuity customers shared their experiences.

Mr Joseph Igebulem, an annuitant, gave the company a 99 per cent pass mark, noting that the underwriting powerhouse had met and surpassed his expectations.

He said: “I am Mr Joseph Igebulem holding an annuity policy with AIICO and it has been seamlessly okay. For the past eight years, no flaws. I have even introduced them to my friends here in Lagos and Calabar. So, if I should award in terms percentages, AIICO has met 99 percent of my expectations in the sense that I get information from them when I need it. And again my payment is delivered when due. I am advising everyone and telling those on the verge of retirement now to go for AIICO because I trust it is a very good company for retirement.”

In a similar manner, Mrs. Udu Veronica Ugwumba, who retired from PHCN, said she bought AIICO Annuity policy since 2015 as she eulogised AIICO’s exceptional service delivery, adding that she has no hesitation recommending the company to everyone who may need its services.

“My name is Mrs Udu Veronica Ugwumba. I worked with National Electric Power Authority, now PHCN Plc. I went into AIICO annuity on the 30th November 2015. It has been a smooth ride with AIICO since I went into the policy I have never regretted it. AIICO is indeed a good insurance company. In fact, I was attracted by the name, American International Insurance Company (AIICO) because I knew it would last.”

“There is confidence in AIICO, it is reliable. I have been recommending AIICO to people, I recommended them to my daughter, I recommended AIICO to a co-worker when we were retired and so many other people. And even when I lost my mother in 2016, I had little or nothing for my own contribution, I had to run to AIICO and they helped, giving me upfront payment. Even after burying my mother, I applied for quarterly payment of my annuity, AIICO did it for me. After that I applied again for monthly payment; they started again to pay me monthly. So AIICO is a reliable insurance company,” Ugwumba said.

Mrs. Okikiade, Clara Kunbi said: “I retired 2020, December, precisely and I joined AIICO Insurance in 2022. Ever since that time they have been paying my annuity regularly. By 13th I receive alert. But the one that surprised me most was before our last festival they paid me ahead of time. So, AIICO is doing a very good job. Also they ensure that they meet their obligations to us as and when due. Keep doing the good job AIICO. Actually I have introduced some people to AIICO because of my experience with them.”

Mr. Philip Nnamdi Izundu noted: “I worked with Union Bank of Nigeria, retired and I started the policy the AIICO Annuity policy in 2013. The experience has been very good in terms of punctuality. They never failed and I can say that they are sensitive enough. They have always paid ahead of time especially during festivals. Of course, AIICO has met my expectation. And without reservation I recommend AIICO to those that want to do annuity,” said Mr Izundu.

The Management of AIICO has assured its customers, both existing and prospective, of its unwavering commitment to continue to deliver on its mission – creating the most compelling experience, offering best fit products and driving wholesome peace of mind.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...