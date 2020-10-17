Arts & Entertainments

Anonymous group hacks Nigerian Police database

A hacktivist group, Anonymous has reportedly hacked database of the Nigerian Police, revealed their details, and issued President Muhammadu Buhari a 72-hour ultimatum to grant the requests of #EndSARS protesters or face consequences. The anonymous group also claimed to have hacked several Government websites as protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

 

This is coming in the wake of ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country against the SARS/SWAT tactical unit of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) over its brutality, illegal arrest, extortion, extra-judicial killings, among others.

 

The group had created a dedicated Twitter handle for its Nigerian operations on October 5, warning President Buhari to heed the demands of the protesters. The hacktivist’s handle ended its message five days ago by telling the Federal Government to “expect us”.

 

On Wednesday night, the group revealed that it has successfully hacked multiple government websites in solidarity with Nigerians for the violence of the police against protesters.

 

“Anonymoushacksmultiplegovernmentwebsitesinsolidarity with #EndSARS protestors and retribution for violence by police,” the group tweeted. Although, they did not specify which websites were hacked, the Nigerian police’s website was down as at 12:21 am on Thursday.

 

Anonymous also released several information including names, addresses, emails and bank accounts of SARS police officers across the country.

