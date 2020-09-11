Anonymous Nipples will blow open the space, engage readers –Edgar

Joseph Edgar is an investment banker, writer, author and theatre producer. Also known as The Duke of Shomolu, he has carved a niche for himself as a theatre producer with production such as Jude Idada’s play, 3SOME, Emotan by William Benson, and Aremu, written and directed by Prof. Ahmed Yerima. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Edgar talks about his new book, Anonymous Nipples, his engagement with theatre and also bares his mind about Nollywood, sexual violence…

What is Anonymous Nipples about?

Annonymous Nipples is a bedside compendium that addresses the very strategic issues of communication between responsible couples

Really… What is the Inspiration behind it?

When I produced Jude Idada’s play, 3Some, a play that touches very vividly issues that we could consider taboo. Issues like nudity, forbidden love, incest, kinky sex, self love. We got tremendous feedback that there was a gaping hole in society as people didnt even know how to address these issues and in turn continued to suffer broken relationships all because they could not communicate with each other. Couples didnt know each others preferences, they didnt know how to engage themselves and this has led to the wahala that is virtual indiscreation at the best and outright breaking down in these relationships as a result. We got a lot of request for the play to come back. Also a lot of request for more information on these matters. This is why we are bringing Anonymous Nipples as a bedside compendium of explanations and truth based discussions on issues that would generate and lead conversations which hopefully would lead to better communications amongst responsible adults

What are the issues that would be discussed in the book?

Very critical and adult issues like the growing popularity of sex toys in our lives today, the growing phenomenon of same sex relations despite legislation against it, mastrubation, body image issues especially amongts our women folk and other such exciting and usually engaging topics that we however remain shy to discuss

Are they erotic stories?

No sir. They are, as a matter of fact, engagements that should generate and lead discussions in the bedroom. We have Dr. Ibiene Ogolo, legendary actress, Regina Askia, influential media personality, Azuka Ogujiuoba, iconic actress, Elvina Ibru, and an annonymous personality that we will call Mrs X, delve into some issues that will blow open the space and engage readers. We also have Nigeria’s leading Sexologist Soul Spice contribute a deep essay in the Book.

How many pages?

For now we are working on about 100 pages because they will be intersperced by some of the most powerful boudoir pictures contributed by two of the most talented and leading Boudoir photographers in Nigeria- Ibi Sofekun and Femi Olude. We also have the wonderful Marvellous Dominion grace the cover. If you remember she was the electric character in 3some. She is reprising her role here but this time in print.

But the title is suggestive…

This book is not porn. It’s not erotic and should not be saddled into that genre. It’s a serious attempt at engaging ourselves. An attempt to engender discussions around issues that we rather not talk about or at best whisper them in darkened beer parlours or in beauty salons without really having the discussions with those who matter the most- our partners. This is why we call it the ‘Naked Truth’, and it is actually for the bold and courageous seeking to maintain not only sexual bliss in their relationships but also engendering healthy and beautiful relations with their partners. Its a must read for true seekers of inner peace.

You said you got a lot of request for Jude Idada’s play, 3Some, to come back. What are your plans regarding this?

My plan is to work with Jude Idada to update the play and stage it as part of the Duke of Shomolu Theatre Festival. A lot more issues like ‘Swinging’, a new form of divorce which sees the couple separated but still living together have emerged that needs to be addressed if we are to find peace on this life

You recently produced ‘Aremu’, a play by Ahmed Yerima. Tell us about the experience…

The idea of the play Aremu was to celebrate Nigeria through the life of Chief Olusegun obasanjo, who to me is one of the most influential living Nigerians. I got celebrated Prof Ahmed Yerima wrote and directed the play working with with a stellar team led by William Benson and Makinde Adeniran. At the Abeokuta command performance Yemi Shodimu led a powerful cast including Chantal Edgar and Kemi Bikersteth to deliver an explosive performance. Chief Obasanjo himself led an exciting crowd of over 1000 pple to see the play. The Ecevutjve Hovernor of Ogun State Mr Dapo Abiodun was in attendance

After ‘Aremu’ what next?

Our plan is to take Aremu around the country after covid. We already had firm bookings in PH and Abuja and from there hit the continent. We are still watching and seeing.

Let’s talk about ‘Emotan’. What where the inspirations behind it?

‘Emotan’ was spiritual for me as it celebrated the strength of african womanhood. The play was the official play for the Nigerian Festival for Arts and culture . It showed to very powerful crowds in Benin and came to Lagos to gokd out crowds. For the first time we turned back over 200 people who cdnt get seats.

You seem to have a passion for historical plays…. Why?

Yes o. The stories are rich, excitingly rich. They must be told especially with the onslaught of foreign influences and the effects on our people.

Any plans to go into movie production?

None. Not in the least interested

How do you unwind?

I cannot say it in a national paper like this. But I will hint you, get ‘Anonymous Nipples’ and you will see how I unwind…

What is your opinion about Nollywood?

Nollywood is evolving. It’s getting much international attention and will be a major revenue earner for the country. It will compete with the digital economy in replacing oil and energy as our income.

Have you been embarrassed? What happened?

Everybody in this life have been embarrassed one time or the other. In seeking sponsorships you get all sort of embarrassments. So I approached a huge firm looking for sponsorship for Emotan and the oga said, ‘ we are not doing. Go and bring a yoruba play. I was miffed and dropped the phone and then I sent out a broadcast on what’s app abusing him and calling him all sort of names. But as I was broadcasting he was calling me back. I didnt take the call till I pressed ‘sent’ and then I picked the call. He said,’edgar I need u to understand why I said a Yoruba Play. We watched your Isale Eko and it resonated, we want Isale Eko again. We will sponsor your Emotan in Benin but prefer Isale Eko in Lagos. I died. I had broadcast. When he saw the broadcast, he sent me a message saying – great guy. Your blood too hot’. Shame catch me. I caled to apologise and sent him coffee table books. Today he is one of my major supporters. A truly great Nigerian.

What is your opinion on the rising cases of sexual violence and rape in Nigeria today?

One of the main reasons for ‘Annonymous Nipples’ is to ease communication amongst couples, this in my mind will bring down considerably tension amongst couples and increase sexual relations. On the sexual violence especially on the criminal type like rape and all, I would just say it’s a reflection of today’s society. Education, enlightenment and strict enforcement of the laws, especially the ease of getting justice will go a long way to curb it.

