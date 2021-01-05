Metro & Crime

Anor farmer kidnapped days after business woman’s murder in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Two days after a petrol station owner, Mrs Sherifat Adisa of Subawah petroleum, and two children were killed and a medical doctor was kidnapped in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, another farmer, Monsuru Aderoju, was kidnapped on Monday evening.
The suspected gunmen kidnapped Aderoju, at Oke Agbede area of Igangan, a town in Ibarapa geo-political zone of the state after he left a mosque for his house.
Our correspondent learnt that no fewer than five people have been kidnapped in the state in the last three weeks, among them: a woman kidnapped at a quarry site in Moniya, a farmer kidnapped along old Ibadan/Oyo Road, Mrs. Jumoke Oludele-Babalola, an elder sister to Mr. Sunkanmi Babalola, member representing Egbeda State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, a medical doctor in Ibarapa North Local government area and Aderoju. Till date, only Jumoke Babalola has been released.
Convener of Igangan Development Advocates, Mr. Oladokun Oladiran, who confirmed the kidnap of Aderoju Tuesday, said that Aderoju popularly known as ‘Alhaji Monsuru’ was trailed to his home at Oke Agbède in Igangan, where he was kidnapped Monday evening.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

MOSIEND gives FG ultimatum to release Bayelsa’s OPL

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality of the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on the Federal Government to release the seized marginal oil field which gave Bayelsa State the right of an oil prospecting licence (OPL) between 2003 and 2007, leading to the establishment of the Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL) […]
Metro & Crime

$140,000: Court upholds Atiku son-in-law’s no-case motion 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has upheld the no-case motion filed by Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law to former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge in a ruling on the motion Monday […]
Metro & Crime

I severed my husband’s genitals for being unfaithful – Wife

Posted on Author Ben Adaji

Come to my aid, victim begs Nigerians A 32-year-old housewife, Mrs. Halima Ali, yesterday told journalists in Jalingo, Taraba State, that she cut off her husband’s penis because he was unfaithful. The incident occurred at Tella village in Gossol Local Government area of the state. The victim, Mr. Umar Ali, has called on Nigerians to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica