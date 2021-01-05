Anor farmer kidnapped days after business woman’s murder in Oyo community

Two days after a petrol station owner, Mrs Sherifat Adisa of Subawah petroleum, and two children were killed and a medical doctor was kidnapped in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, another farmer, Monsuru Aderoju, was kidnapped on Monday evening.

The suspected gunmen kidnapped Aderoju, at Oke Agbede area of Igangan, a town in Ibarapa geo-political zone of the state after he left a mosque for his house.

Our correspondent learnt that no fewer than five people have been kidnapped in the state in the last three weeks, among them: a woman kidnapped at a quarry site in Moniya, a farmer kidnapped along old Ibadan/Oyo Road, Mrs. Jumoke Oludele-Babalola, an elder sister to Mr. Sunkanmi Babalola, member representing Egbeda State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, a medical doctor in Ibarapa North Local government area and Aderoju. Till date, only Jumoke Babalola has been released.

Convener of Igangan Development Advocates, Mr. Oladokun Oladiran, who confirmed the kidnap of Aderoju Tuesday, said that Aderoju popularly known as ‘Alhaji Monsuru’ was trailed to his home at Oke Agbède in Igangan, where he was kidnapped Monday evening.

Like this: Like Loading...