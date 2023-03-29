Another 130 Stranded Nigerians Arrive From Tripoli

A fresh batch of 130 stranded Nigerians arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja on Wednesday from Tripoli, Libya.

Their repatriation back home was facilitated by joint efforts of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Nigerian Embassy in Libya.

According to a statement released to journalists, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Southwest Office Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the returnees who left the country in search of greener pastures but later became stranded received the aid of IOM and the Nigeria Embassy in the north African country after signifying intention to be assisted back to Nigeria.

The latest set of returnees, the second of such in the current month was received by

Mrs Adenike Ibitayo, Chief Search and Rescue Officer, on behalf of the Director General of NEMA.

The statement reads, “NEMA has received another set of 130 Stranded of Stranded Nigerians from Tripoli, Libya.

The Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed received the Returnees on arrival at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

The Returnees landed at the airport aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG at about 1616 hours.

“This set makes it the second batch of distressed Nigerians being assisted back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration within 24 hours making up a total of 281 repatriated back to the country.

The Director General represented by Mrs. Adenike Ibitayo, Chief Search and Rescue Officer disclosed that a total of 69 females were brought back including 62 adults and 7 children. Also among the Returnees are 61 males which also included 58 adults, 1 child, and 2 infants.

Nigeria Immigration Service, NAPTIP, Refugee Commission, and the Police are the same stakeholders that participated in the exercise.

