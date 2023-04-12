Metro & Crime

Another 152 stranded Nigerians return from Libya

A fresh batch of 152 strand- ed Nigerians in Tripoli, Libya, were yesterday res- cued and returned to the country.

They were received by Mrs. Adenike OgunKunle, Chief Ex- ecutive, General Services, on behalf of the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed. According to a statement made available to journalists by Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, South-west Office Coordinator of NEMA, their repatriation was made possible through a collab- oration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Nigeria Embassy in Libya.

Farinloye in the statement said the returnees became standard in the North African coun- try, “after their failed attempts to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.” “NEMA has received another batch of 152 stranded Nigerians from Tripoli, Libya ‘The Director General of the Agency received the Assisted Voluntary Returnees at the Car- go Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja “The Returnees who arrived aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737- 800 with registration number 5A- DMG landed at about 1638 hours. The profiles of the Returnees indicate that 54 adult females, 7 children, and 3 infant females were brought back.

“Also 73 adult males including medical cases, 8 male children, and 7 infants male were among the batch. “International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Nigeria Embassy in Libya collabo- rated to assist the stranded Nigerians back after their failed attempts to cross over the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.

“The Director General was represented by Mrs. Adenike OgunKunle, Chief Executive of General Service. Agencies on the round with NEMA are Nigeria Immigration Service, NAPTIP, Refugee Commission, FAAN, and Nigeria Police.”

