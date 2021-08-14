Another 23, 500 get aid as Zulum ends 5 days tour of northern Borno

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has concluded five days of humanitarian tour of Northern Borno. Zulum on his way back to Maiduguri on Thursday, stopped and distributed food, clothes and cash to 23,500 vulnerable persons in Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area, and to farmers in Mairari town in Guzamala LGA.

The governor left Maiduguri on Sunday and toured communities sharing food, cash and other livelihoods to over 6,000 resettled persons in Baga, Doron Baga and Cross Kauwa. The Governor also spent days in Monguno where he enrolled 5,361 children orphaned by Boko Haram into schools. Of the 23,500 persons who received aid as Zulum was rounding up, 14,000 women each received a wrapper and 5,000 naira cash, while 9,500 men received a bag of rice, and a bag of maize each. Governor Zulum also approved profiling of additional 545 women who missed out of the initial profiling due to farm-ing activities; each received 5,000 naira cash.

The Governor also stopped over to profile and support more than 500 persons who willingly returned to work in their farms at Mairari, a town under Guzamala LGA. More than 300 women among the farming families each received support of 5,000 naira cash. During his earlier stop over at Gajiram, Governor Zulum was at the town’s comprehensive health centre. He met and interacted with health workers and announced sponsorship for some of them to undergo further medical training.

Like this: Like Loading...