Another 23, 500 get aid as Zulum ends 5 days tour of northern Borno

Posted on Author Isa Gusau

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has concluded five days of humanitarian tour of Northern Borno. Zulum on his way back to Maiduguri on Thursday, stopped and distributed food, clothes and cash to 23,500 vulnerable persons in Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area, and to farmers in Mairari town in Guzamala LGA.

The governor left Maiduguri on Sunday and toured communities sharing food, cash and other livelihoods to over 6,000 resettled persons in Baga, Doron Baga and Cross Kauwa. The Governor also spent days in Monguno where he enrolled 5,361 children orphaned by Boko Haram into schools. Of the 23,500 persons who received aid as Zulum was rounding up, 14,000 women each received a wrapper and 5,000 naira cash, while 9,500 men received a bag of rice, and a bag of maize each. Governor Zulum also approved profiling of additional 545 women who missed out of the initial profiling due to farm-ing activities; each received 5,000 naira cash.

The Governor also stopped over to profile and support more than 500 persons who willingly returned to work in their farms at Mairari, a town under Guzamala LGA. More than 300 women among the farming families each received support of 5,000 naira cash. During his earlier stop over at Gajiram, Governor Zulum was at the town’s comprehensive health centre. He met and interacted with health workers and announced sponsorship for some of them to undergo further medical training.

News

Yakubu: Electoral constituencies not delineated for 25 years

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…as NASS promises to support commission in exercise The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, disclosed that the country had not witnessed delineation of electoral constituencies in the last 25 years. Yakubu made the disclosure when he led a delegation from the Commission to pay a courtesy visit to […]
News

e-Cigarettes can raise risk of heart problems

Posted on Author e-Cigarettes can raise risk of heart problems

Appolonia Adeyemi Scientists in the United Kingdom (U.K.) said adolescents’ use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) could raise the risk of heart problems and double the risk of starting to smoke traditional cigarettes. This result was the position paper presented at the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC). The findings sum up the effects of devices […]
News

FCCPC to probe conduct of pay TV service providers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said it has opened an investigation into the conduct of dominant Pay TV service providers in the country. Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Babatunde Irukera, who disclosed this in a signed statement yesterday, said the agency had conducted an investigation, pursued legal action in court, secured […]

