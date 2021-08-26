Another 300-level UNILORIN student convicted for lottery scam

A high court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital has convicted a 300-level student of the University of Ilorin, Udoh Sunday Okon, for offences bordering on Facebook lottery scam.

Prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Udoh was alleged to have defrauded an America National, Kimberly, of $500 via Facebook lottery. The 20-year-old indigene of Akwa Ibom State was prosecuted on a one-count charge by the antigraft agency, to which he reportedly pleaded guilty. Following his guilty plea, Sesan Ola, counsel to the EFCC, urged the court to convict the defendant and sentence him based on his plea and the evidences tendered before the court. The trial judge, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye, subsequently pronounced the defendant guilty of the offence and sentenced him to a term of one year imprisonment. He said: “I have carefully considered the facts and circumstances of this case, especially the lone count charge, the plea of guilt, the unchallenged evidence of the prosecution and the defence who accepted all the evidence of the prosecution. It is the opinion of this honourable court that the defendant is guilty as charged.” The judge, however, gave the convict an option of fine of N200,000. Besides, the court ordered the forfeiture of N206,000 draft raised as restitution by the convict and the iPhone which he used in perpetrating the crime to the Federal Government.

