Another abandoned baby girl rescued in Lagos

Police in Lagos have again rescued a one-month old-baby girl abandoned in thr Orile area of the state.

It would be recalled that on March 17, a day-old-baby was also rescued in Oko Oba area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu after receiving the newborn at his office, adopted the child through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement said the baby was rescued on Friday, May 14, at about 8am, at Odun-Ade Filling Station, junction by Orile Bus Stop area of the state.

According to Adejobi, the baby was seen by some passers-by who alerted the Police Operatives attached to Orile Division of the Command before she was picked up and handed over to the Gender Unit of the Command, Ikeja.

He said: “The baby was taken to the office of the Commissioner of Police, by the Officer in Charge of the Gender Unit where he directed that the baby be accorded proper medical attention and taken to a government accredited shelter (facility) for custody and proper care.”

Odumosu, however, reassured the general public that the command will continue to work with all relevant government agencies and interest groups in fighting against this inhuman act and other social vices in Lagos State.

