Another ‘Aburi Accord’ for 2023

Our nation has the potential of becoming the foremost nation of the world if we can just solve our systemic problems and manage our diversity with efficiency. As Nigeria stands today, it is irrelevant whether Atiku, Tinubu, Obi or any old school politician masquerading as a youth sympathiser emerges as president.

Our problems are systemic and the agitated youths need to be protected from false flags and false hopes that will lead to copious bloodshed at the end of the day. If we want Nigeria to work, let’s do whatever it will take to make it work and stop patching up a leaky and drowning ship. Apart from the other existential threats tearing our nation, we are already involved in a new war form that is both unrelenting and implacable.

We are back to the old days when the 1967 Aburi meeting in Ghana was scheduled as a last hope to avert a national calamity but the elder statesmen stood by and watched Nigeria slide into a needless civil war. The present political season is merely a brief diversion that is being exploited by a war form that has been known to collapse nations from within.

So, I would like to open this discourse with a reminder to the highly respected Papa Ayo Adebanjo that I personally led a team of “YiGba” patriots to a meeting in his home in 2017 to sound the alarm for what was ahead. Armed with research studies that show how Nigeria was programmed to keep us fighting, bickering and mistrusting one another along certain lines, we counselled the “Afenifere” elders to embrace artificial intelligence as a decision-making tool since we could use the informatics platform to generate what Obafemi Awolowo’s opinion would have been on any modern issue.

On this note, the highly respected former President Olusegun Aremu Okikiolu Obasanjo, may have to be reminded that his antecedents and not his Biafran war medals will determine whether his support for Peter Obi should be taken seriously because we have seen this all before. Obafemi Awolowo opined that “we should keep these cardinal points vividly in our minds as we venture forward to recreate Nigeria. It is not in dispute that we fought; “to keep Nigeria one” because of our strong patriotic sentiments for a united Nigeria. But whether we are conscious of it or not, it is also true that the overriding motivation for fighting to keep Nigeria one is economic.

The late Oscar Onwudiwe, my compatriot, was at the ‘Afenifere’ briefing when I insisted that informatics teaches us that the Biafran war could have been prevented if certain measures had been put in place before the Aburi meeting in Ghana. It’s painful when soldiers who fought a needless civil war without understanding its root cause in colonial engineering brag on it without addressing the wounds it left behind.

We are again at the threshold of another devastating and preventable experience because the exclusively militarised policy of another military minded president to terrorism may be an open invitation to yet another unpleasant experience in the days ahead. As our YiGba meetings progressed with the Southern leaders and luminaries, we made it clear that informatics and artificial intelligence had prescribed a two-tier, unite-and-bond programme to win the terror war and save Nigeria. With all due respect, I remember the initial vehemence of Pa Adebanjo to the proposition that any Igbo-Yoruba accord would ever work because of the perfidious events and betrayals of the past.

To dispel all doubt Pa Adebanjo listed the many transgressions of the Igbo politicians and it is to his credit that Professor Banji Akintoye’s insistence that Obafemi Awolowo had left an instruction overheard by Olanihun Ajayi, which we must work together with the Igbo before his demise, was the game changer.

We gave the assurance that our equation to unite-and-bond the South would succeed where Nnamdi Azikiwe and Adeniran Ogunsanya failed because it was a digital equation and the oversight being provided by Dr. Christopher Kolade and Prof Anya O. Anya was solid. Our equation came fitted with a unique intertribal protocol patch to govern all tribal exchanges but the upload was truncated by a diversion introduced by the old analogue Igbo’s who could see that the unite-and-bond equation would not serve their interests.

Awash with cash donated by a South Eastern governor they celebrated a jamboree tagged: “Handshake across the Nigeria” and neglected the inter-tribal protocols patch we had prescribed to create a lasting structure. My prayer is that the younger generations will learn the lesson that we must shun these unprofitable fire brigade approaches to construct solid structures for national unity. Now that both Atiku and Tinubu have played the religious card that the terror hydra uses to mask its supremacist agenda we shall soon see that Nigeria was programmed to be predictable.

I pleaded against it, when Jonathan Goodluck was being encouraged to play that religious card and I believed the strategic religious harmony and tolerance of the ‘Omoluabi’ heritage of the Southwest was a much wiser option that promotes the qualitative leadership we all desire. Now that politics has been used to bring down Omoluabi virtue of religious tolerance the rest of the story is predictable. On the 8th of October, 1968, Obafemi Awolowo said that the welfare and happiness of the peoples of Nigeria are indivisible and so are their misfortunes and adversities.

We urgently need a direct intervention programme but our statesmen and elders are snoozing again. Every single cultural nation within has something positive to contribute, so let’s build a new nation before it’s too late. Ukraine’s example should have taught us a lesson that we have none but God on our side. Perhaps it will suffice to say that the Omoluabi cultural nation both at home and abroad want to know the position we need to adopt in order to preserve the future of our seed when we take stock of the present realities.

The first issue is the fact that Nigeria is facing nothing less than five existential threats under the captaincy of what is perhaps the most insensitive and biased government in our nation’s history. Best captured as a brazen display of provocations aimed at heating up the polity with burdensome economic and onerous financial measures, the incumbent administration seems to have a split personality disorder with a vacuous national security architecture that is facilitating the terrorism agenda of the hydra-headed war form instead of deterring it.

The second issue is that our cultural nation did foresee this real and present danger a long time ago. “At the conclusion of the Constitutional Conference in London in 1958, I had an overpowering feeling of foreboding that something untoward was going to happen to Nigeria. That it would happen, I felt sure; but when it would happen, I had no inkling.

At first, I felt there was nothing I could do about it. But later on, I thought I might do something about it.” This warning was posted by Obafemi Awolowo more than six decades ago and it would be difficult to justify the levity of our elders to the plight of our people as we continue to slide towards a predictable meltdown. On the third count, our people know that, “ojoti o ro, lo ko eiyele po moadie”. As one of his acolytes, we believe that you sir, know that Obafemi Awolowo exposed the systemic flaws that are plaguing us till date. “It is incontestable that the British not only made Nigeria, but also handed it to us whole on their surrender of power.

But Nigeria, which they handed over to us, had in it the forces of its own disintegration. It is up to contemporary Nigerian leaders to neutralise these forces, preserve the Nigerian inheritance, and make all our people free, forward-looking and prosperous. “Knowing that nobody has ever addressed these “forces of disintegration”, why do we have to continue to subject the destiny of our children to an uninspiring and unprofitable arrangement that has no foreseeable turning point?

Ladi Peter Thompson, Consultant – Strategic Thought, writes in from Lagos (orakles1961@ gmail.com)

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...