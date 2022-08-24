News

Another ally dumps Amaechi for Wike

Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt A leader of Rivers State, All Progressives Congress (APC) Princewill Dike has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Dike, a close ally of the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said he decided to leave the APC because of some of the happenings in the party.

Dike, a lawyer and an indigene of Ubima community where Amaechi comes from was the Special Assistant on Student Affairs while Amaechi was the governor. He claimed that his advice on how to rescue the party was not heeded, and for that reason decided to join forces with Governor Nyesom Wike.

He said: “A political party is a vehicle for political power. When I observed that Rivers APC is heading for the precipice, I began lamenting. Alas, they tagged me a prophet of doom, as did Jeremiah by the Israelites.

“I didn’t stop at lamenting, but also proffered solutions on how to stir the ship away from the cliff but it was also ignored by the party.”

 

