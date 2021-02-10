Another APC ward chairman dies in Benue

Less than 48 hours after the All Progressives Congress(APC) ward chairman in Gboko West council ward in Benue State, Tersoo AHU, was murdered by thugs, another ward chairman of the party in Okpokwu Local Government Area Sunday Idoko, died yesterday.

This brings to two the number of APC ward chairmen that have died in two seperate days. New Telegraph gathered that while the Gboko ward chairman was killed during the party’s revalidation exercise as a result of alleged shortchange of factional members, the Okpokwu chairman, sources said “died after a brief illness”.

A close family source to the deceased said Idoko, aka Lamto, died yesterday morning after a brief illness at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Okpoga, headquarters of the local government. New Telegraph learnt that the remains of Lamto had been deposited at the mortuary.

