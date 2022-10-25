Another batch of 137 stranded Nigerians return from Libya

Barely 24 hours after the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA), evacuated over 500 stranded Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the agency has just received another batch of 137 Nigerians who were trapped in Libya.

NEMA’s Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, said “the Returnees who were assisted back to the country through Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja, Lagos landed at about 1715 hours,” that they had been stranded in Libya.

Farinloye, who received the evacuees on behalf of the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said they arrived aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737- 800 with registration number 5A-DMG. He gave an account of the 137 in detail.

“The breakdown of the returnees aboard the Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG indicates that 52 female adults and one female infant were brought back.

While 76 adult male, 4 male children, and 2 male infants brought in the same flight made up the total of 137 altogether.”

