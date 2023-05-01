Barely six weeks after the trio of Boluwatife Akinoso, Odafe Angela Okparanyote and Moyinoluwa Omoyajowo, all 500-Level MBBS students of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), travelled to the US for Clinical Posting under the Tripartite Partnership among ABUAD, Little-by- Little Foundation and Johns Hopkins Hospital, three other students at the university are on their way to King’s College, University of London on a two-week Students’ Exchange Summer School Programme.

The lucky three this time around are: Rasheed Aro, a 400-Level Law student, Lukman Awogbemi, a 300-Level Economics student and Temitope Oladokun, a 400-Level Nursing student, who had earlier earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Dietetics. The threesome constitutes the first set of beneficiaries of Afe Babalola African Centre for Transnational Education at the King’s College, University of London.

Presenting the students to Aare Afe Babalola, OFR, CON, SAN, the Founder & Chancellor of the University, the Vice- Chancellor Prof, Elisabeta Smaranda Olarinde, said Aro, the Author of “I’m Another batch of ABUAD students set for study trip to London Varsity Possible” who scored 100%, Oladokun, who also scored 100% and Awogbemi who scored 87% emerged the best during the rigorous screening exercise under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor to select the first set of ABUAD Ambassadors to King’s College.

In his brief remarks, Babalola, who congratulated the students, urged them to see their selection for the Summer School as the beginning of better and greater things to come their way. He added that if they work harder, the sky would be their limit. The legal colossus and frontline educationist recently donated a sum of £10 million to King’s College, University of London for the establishment of the Afe Babalola African Centre for Transnational Education (ABACOTE).

The new Centre will enable young Africans to access education and opportunities which they would otherwise not be able to have. The vision for the Centre is based on the power of education to empower and enable Africa’s talented young people to make meaningful contributions to their communities and the world. The first of its kind in the history of the King’s College, which was founded in 1829, ABACOTE is established with a mission “to develop and deliver world-class education that is widely accessible to talented Africans, particularly underserved youth”.

In specific terms, the focus of ABACOTE is education as service to humanity, social entrepreneurship, global/transnational leadership, community development and the development of a new, broad-based online education where ABUAD will serve as the hub for the rest of Africa. This, according to Aare Afe Babalola, is his way of reciprocating what he benefited from the laudable and unique External Degree Programme of the University of London in the 60’s without which he would have ended up an unsung farmer or at best the Secretary of the local motor union.

The Centre will offer blended and online programmes, ensuring access to students who have had their journey to higher education disrupted by conflict, displacement, or other transitions. It will also offer post-graduate level modules which can be brought together to create professionally recognized qualifications from Diplomas to Master’s Degrees.

Babalola’s most altruistic donation will also provide scholarships alongside other funding partners to support bright students who would not otherwise be able to access these programmes, generating valuable knowledge about the nature and impact of transnational education on Africa’s development.

Under this partnership with King’s College, a bespoke programme for Africa will be developed in partnership with the University of London and an alliance of leading African universities. Modules will focus on topics that give talented young people society-relevant knowledge and skills that can improve their own lives, their communities, and their futures such as Law, Health, Engineering, Peace & Security and Leadership.

This partnership reflects a shared belief by King’s and Aare Babalola in the power of education and its role in service to society the principles upon which King’s College was founded nearly 200 years ago. More than 450 million African youth are between the ages of 15-35, with less than 10% of them enrolled in post-secondary education, making the issue of access to quality education even more urgent.

According to the President & Principal of the College, Professor Shitij Kapur, King’s College is delighted that Babalola’s donation will provide a valuable opportunity to strengthen and grow its work with partners in Africa and deliver transformative education within the region.