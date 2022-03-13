Another batch of evacuees from Ukraine land in Abuja

Another batch of Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion have landed in Abuja.

The 300 evacuees arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport on Saturday evening.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), most of those on the flight are students evacuated from Sumy in Ukraine.

The arrived from Budapest, Hungary, at 8:50 pm on an Azman Air flight.

The Commission added that returnees will be given $100 as transport fare from the Federal Government and free SIM cards loaded with N5,000 airtime to allow them to reach their family members “courtesy of a partnership between NiDCOM and MTN”.

