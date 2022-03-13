News

Another batch of evacuees from Ukraine land in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Another batch of Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion have landed in Abuja.

The 300 evacuees arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport on Saturday evening.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), most of those on the flight are students evacuated from Sumy in Ukraine.

The arrived from Budapest, Hungary, at 8:50 pm on an Azman Air flight.

The Commission added that returnees will be given $100 as transport fare from the Federal Government and free SIM cards loaded with N5,000 airtime to allow them to reach their family members “courtesy of a partnership between NiDCOM and MTN”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nupewood moves to reposition film, musical industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nupe Films and Musical Association (Nupewood) has directed all actors/ actresses, singers, dancers, producers, directors and those who have one or more relevant roles in the industry to get registered and submit their names and contact numbers within their selected regions on or before 12th June 2021. A statement from the Office of the […]
News

Buhari thanks BUA chair, Rabiu, for job creation, others at 61

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday thanked the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, for complementing the government’s efforts at job creation, poverty reduction and economic stability through his diverse investments spanning key business sectors of the Nigerian economy. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari commended the BUA Group […]
News Top Stories

Utazi decries Enugu’s exclusion from 13% oil derivation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

Chairman, Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, yesterday, decried the exclusion of Enugu State from benefitting from the 13 percent derivation fund and denial of membership of the club of oil producing states in the country.   Utazi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Enugu North Senatorial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica