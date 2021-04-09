Metro & Crime

Another Buhari ally, Mahmud Tukur, dies in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A former minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr Mahmud Tukur, is dead.
He reportedly died in the early hours of Friday.
He was the first Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano and also a former director of Cadbury Nigeria.
Close family members confirmed his death.
Dr Tukur was a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari.
He died from an undisclosed ailment after he was rushed to a hospital in Abuja from his base in Kaduna, Thursday night.
“His remains is being conveyed to Yola for the funeral,” a source said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

On ‘No Music Day’ COSON asks Ganduje to pardon musician sentenced to death

Posted on Author Reporter

  Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has appealed to Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, to pardon the 22-year-old musician, Aminu Yahaya Sharif, who was recently sentenced to death for blasphemy, by the Kano Upper Shari’a Court. In an address issued Tuesday in Lagos, on the occasion of the society’s No Music Day celebration, COSON Chairman Chief […]
Metro & Crime

Ajao Estate blast: PDP chieftain seeks support for victims

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Hon. Jude Iwu, has called on the Lagos State government to assist victims of a recent gas explosion in the Ajao Estate area of the state. Iwu, who was an aspirant for the Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2 seat in the last general elections, said […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Three abducted Kwara farm managers rescued 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The three abducted farm managers in Kwara State have been rescued by the state’s Police Command. Recall that six suspected kidnappers, heavily armed, penultimate Wednesday, stormed Panmo Commercial Farms in Asa Local Government Area of the state and abducted the farm managers. A statement by the spokesman of the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica