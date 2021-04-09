Another Buhari ally, Mahmud Tukur, dies in Abuja

A former minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr Mahmud Tukur, is dead.

He reportedly died in the early hours of Friday.

He was the first Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano and also a former director of Cadbury Nigeria.

Close family members confirmed his death.

Dr Tukur was a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He died from an undisclosed ailment after he was rushed to a hospital in Abuja from his base in Kaduna, Thursday night.

“His remains is being conveyed to Yola for the funeral,” a source said.

