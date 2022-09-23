Another Building Collapses In Lagos

Abuilding located on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue in Mushin area of Lagos collapsed on Friday.
The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyinyolu, who confirmed the incident, said rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the collapse.
Oke-Osanyintolu said the structure came down around 12 noon.
It is not yet clear if anyone was trapped in the rubble of the collapsed structure.
Building collapses have become a recurring incident in various parts of Lagos in recent years. About two weeks ago, a seven-storey building went down in the Oniru area of the state, killing six persons.