Another Cameroon World Cup star dies

Barely two months after losing the legendary their captain to the memorable Italia ’90 World Cup, Stephen Tataw, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions are again bereaved.

This follows the death of Epherem Mbom, a defender at the 1982 World Cup in Spain when Cameroon debuted and bowed out undefeated at the group stage.

According to information gleaned from bi weekly newspaper, Cameroon Insider, Mbom, aged 66 died on Sunday.

The footballer who was mate to some other now deceased Cameroon stars like Theophile Abega, Eloundu Onana as well as living legends such as Thomas Nkono, Michel Kaham among others, reportedly died after suffering from a leg tumour for years.

Ephrem Mbom played for clubs like Rail FC, Leopard Sportif of Douala, Canon Yaoundé, Dragon of Yaoundé among others.

Before his death, he had occupied multiple roles in and around football including being a staff at the famous Brasserie Football Academy. He was also an awardee the Medal of the Knight of the National Order of Valour.

