Another constitutional conference waste of resources, we need to restructure –Ebenezer Babatope

Chief Ebenezer Babatope is an elder statesman and publicity secretary of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) under late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) speaks on the unity of Nigeria and the roles the National Assembly should play in national development.

What is your position on Southern Nigerian Governors Conference?

We haven’t got sufficient money to waste on another national constitutional conference. We should just draw inferences from the past conferences and use what we have to advance the cause of the unity of the country. For example, in 2005, there was a conference called by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, I was a member of that conference. Also, in 2014, former president Goodluck Jonathan called another conference. Let’s use all the materials that we got from those two conferences to advance the cause of the unity of Nigerian people.

What of the issue of restructuring of Nigeria?

It’s in the best interest of Nigeria to restructure. We are calling for the unity of Nigeria. Nigerians deserve unity, we need to be united. Restructuring means the redefinition of our country’s federalism. We need true federalism, and authentic federalism that would provoke the cause of democracy in Nigeria. That is what we want, it is not a big deal.

How do you think this can be achieved, when we are not having a new national constitutional conference and we do not implement the previous ones?

The conference of 2014 called by former president Goodluck Jonathan contains the issue of restructuring. What we need to do is to task the Senate and the Federal House of Representatives and talk about the issue. Restructuring is the definition of our coming into existence.

What of the issue of insecurity, how can this be tackled urgently?

Like I said, the unity of Nigeria is very crucial and important. Once we know that we are going for true federalism, we are promoting the best interest of Nigeria through a federal arrangement. A federal arrangement that takes care of our linguistic problem and what Nigeria feels about our staying together. Nigeria has come a long way and we believe that when we restructure we are promoting the best interest of unity of the country and ensuring that we are promoting the best way of how our people should be governed. Let the Senate and the Federal House of Representatives come together and let us get the best from them.

We now have the Southern Governors coming together and the northerners coming together. What does this portend for our country?

I cannot start talking about secession at my age, let’s make the best use of what we have, then we can promote Nigeria through a federal system and we will promote the interest of Nigeria.

So many people are also calling for resource control as the people that produce the wealth of the nation say that they are not benefitting much from it. What is your take on this?

Resource control is part of true federalism. But in Nigeria the issue of resource control is not being properly handled. This unity is what we want in Nigeria. Once we do it through the Senate and the Federal House of Representatives and the report of the conferences that we have had, then we will have a good federal arrangement and a true federalism.

What is your advice to the president?

He should see himself first as a Nigerian. He should not see himself as a Fulani man, let him address the issue from the angle of a true Nigerian, then we will have peace, progress, justice and fair play.

How ready is the PDP for the 2023 general elections?

We are very restless with our ambition to take over the control of the country again. We have learnt our lessons from what happened to us in the past and next time Nigerians give us a chance, we will not misuse it. We will produce a president that would be acceptable to the entire Nigerians.

What is your advice to the likes of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu?

You cannot blame Sunday Igboho, he is seeking for how we can have a good Nigeria and to do this we need to address some issues. In doing that we should not further divide the country. For example, Igboho is only saying that let Yoruba people come together so that we can have peace and progress. If we say we should break away, where are we breaking to. The issue is not that of secession. It is about putting together the best for Nigeria and we can move forward. Sunday Igboho should be better understood, he is not saying we should break away as a country, he is saying we should pool our resources together so that we can move forward. For the Indegenious People Of Biafra (IPOB), we have had Biafra before and we had sufficient lessons from that. Let’s hear what they are saying. I was an undergraduate in the University of Lagos during the Biafra war from 1967 to 1970 and I was pro-Biafra, but we have learnt our lessons from it. We need to be together in peace and unity so that we can move forward.

Do you believe that we should go back regional system of government in Nigeria?

It depends on how you define it and how you project it and talk about. We should not think of dividing the country, we are a federal state and we must defend it.

What do you think of Amotekun?

It is for security purposes and when we talk of that people will want to protect themselves within the country.

