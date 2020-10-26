News

Another CSO petitions EU, demands travel ban on leaders

A Civil Society Group, African Initiative Against Corruption and Examination Malpractice (AFICEM) has petitioned world leaders and international community demanding travel ban on Nigerian political leaders seeking to travel out of the country within this period of political unrest.

 

In a 22 paragraph petition addressed to EU, and made available to newsmen on weekend, the group also demanded immediate sack of Chief of Army Staff and all security service chiefs in the country.

 

The petition jointly  signed by the National President of the group, Mr Francis Abioye and Board Chairman Prof. Okee Okoro also requested the international community to launch a discrete investigation into the recent happenings in Nigeria.

 

Among other demands of the group in the petition was total restructuring of security architecture in Nigeria, judicial and electoral reforms as well as the overhaul of the healthcare and educational system.

 

It said the killing of innocent protesters in Lagos was a clear indication of a failed nation and accused political leaders of contributing to the woes of the nation

