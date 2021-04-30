Metro & Crime

Another Delta monarch, Obukeni, dies

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Traditional ruler of Igbide Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Ovie Edward Obukeni I, is dead. The 81-year-old monarch died during brief ailment barely a month after the Ogiame Ikenwoli, the 20th Olu of Warri died. Obukeni’s death was formally announced yesterday by the Igbide Kingdom in a statement signed by the Oletu-Ekpo of Igbide, Chief Godspower Okpohro. Okpohro said the monarch would be sorely missed by the people of the kingdom for his peaceful rule. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, commiserated with the royal family of Igbide Kingdom. He said: “The late monarch’s 47 years’ reign, which made him one of the longest serving monarchs in the state, recorded remarkable infrastructural development in his domain. “He will be remembered for his contributions to the peace, unity and development of his kingdom and the entire Delta.” Okowa urged the family of the royal father, friends, associates and the people of Igbide to take solace in the knowledge that the monarch lived an exemplary life which deserved to be emulated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

40-year-old man defiles girl, 11, inserts object into her private part

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a 40-year-old man, Kinsley Ama Orji in Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl in the area, Chioma (Surname withheld). Orji was said to have defiled the victim at the weekend when he called her to sell moi moi to […]
Metro & Crime

12-year-old girl goes missing in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

A 12-year-old girl, Sikiru Barakat, was yesterday declared missing in Osogbo, Osun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement made available that the girl left home since November 16. Opalola said Barakat’s parents reported to the police after an abortive search for the girl. The missing girl […]
Metro & Crime

Police parade woman who cut off husband’s organ in Taraba

Posted on Author Ben Adaji

The Taraba State Police Command has paraded 32-year-old Mrs Halima Ali of Tella village, Gossol Local Government Area of Taraba State for allegedly cutting off her husband’s genitals over alleged infidelity. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr David Misal, disclosed to newsmen on Wednesday that Mrs Ali on July 1 cut off one her husband’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica