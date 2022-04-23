Another dicey AFCON draw for Eagles

Nigeria’s senior national team, the Super Eagles, despite parading an array of talented players, are at their lowest ebb in recent times. The March 29 World Cup playoff tie in which they drew 1-1 against the Black Stars to crash out of the next Mundial was a bitter pill to swallow for many Nigerians. A positive reaction on the way forward for the country’s football was exactly the expectation but rather it has been a slow, defiant and almost a nonchalant response from the Nigeria Football Federation. After making the Austin Eguavoen-led coaching crew a scapegoat of sorts for the ouster, the NFF has not searched itself inwardly to do a better job.

It was expected that swift decisions would be taken but rather the federation has been lackadaisical in its search for the successor of Gernot Rohr as the manager of the Eagles. It was funny that two weeks after the technical committee of the federation held a meeting to shortlist four foreign coaches, the NFF failed to name a coach or even make public the four names recommended by the technical body. As if that was not enough, the football body rolled out names of coaches for other national teams with same personalities who have disappointed in the past like Ladan Bosso of the U-20 team who failed twice. Hence, the NFF is not bothered about what the people think or feel, rather, the chieftains do whatever suits them.

It was instructive during the week that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Sports advised the NFF to evaluate all the four shortlisted foreign coaches on merit rather than pick Jose Peseiro sentimentally and hurriedly. This perhaps affected the federation and the delay in the process is a setback to the preparation for the AFCON qualifiers slated for June.

No doubt, getting two friendly matches for the team in the USA against Ecuador and Mexico was a nice step by the federation but the CAF’s fixtures of having the first match in the first week has cast doubt on the second friendly fixed for June 2. For the 2023 AFCON, the draw took place during the week in South Africa with Nigeria to play in Group A along with Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau and Mauritius /Sao Tome. Two teams are to qualify for the finals billed to take place in Cote d’Ivoire June next year. This group on paper looks easy but recent events have shown that there are no longer minnows in football.

AFCON first timers Comoros defeated Ghana in Cameroon 3-2 to send the Black Stars out against all odds. At the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, Madagascar defeated Nigeria 2-0 in a group phase fixture. The Leone Stars only recently were in Nigeria and came back from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 and in the return leg it was 0-0. So, this is a dicey draw. More importantly, the Eagles have not shown the cohesion expected in recent games.

They seem to blow hot and cold no matter the significance of the game and the result required. The character, confidence and determination expected from the team is always lacking and this informed why they failed to grind out a result against the Black Stars in Abuja even with 60,000 fans rooting for them. With a new technical crew expected before the friendlies and the AFCON games in June, the challenge of raising a solid team is huge. The goalkeeping problem must be sorted out because all those in the team in the past three years are below average. The country’s domestic league can produce a better keeper if there is a good search for it. There is also need to have rugged defenders with true African flair in the centre defence. This might sound odd but it is a fact that beyond skill and style, an African defender must be tough and rugged enough to scare off strikers.

The entire defence line needs a proper evaluation so that they will have better understanding to protect the goalkeeper. Wilfred Ndidi is the defensive midfielder of the team but he needs a partner to work with in dicey situations and the time is so short. In addition, the new manager will also have to get a creative person in the middle so that good passes can be sent to the strikers to get goals. The players on the flanks will have to be more efficient upfront and they should reduce dribbling. Within a short time, the changes to be made are not easy and there should be a professional psychologist in the team as part of the process to toughen the players mentally. All aspects must be covered to bring the Eagles back to winning ways and put smiles on the faces of Nigerian soccer fans.

