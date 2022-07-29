Another EndSARS may consume police – AIG warns

The Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2 (Lagos and Ogun), Adeleke Bode, has warned that another #EndSARS protest may lead to the end of the police. Adeleke gave the warning while addressing police officers in Abeokuta yesterday.

The #EndSARS protest led to the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious unit of the police with a long record of human rights abuse. Bode warned officers to be more professional and civil while dealing with the public to avoid a repeat of nationwide protest such as #End- SARS. He said: “Another End- SARS may lead to the end of the police. The criminals that perpetrated that act at that time are going to come out more experienced. “The mistakes they made then, they are not going to make them now and that is why your conduct towards the members of the public must effective.” Bode urged the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, to fish out the b officers involved in cultism and cybercrime.

