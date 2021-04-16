Another farmer killed in Oyo community

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A 56-year-old farmer and native of Tapa in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area, Oyo State, Mr. Babarinde Mufutau, has been found dead after being attacked by some unknown people.

He was said to have been attacked at Orita Meta, Konko Village, Ayete area of the same council area around 7p.m on Wednesday.

According to New Telegraph’s checks, the assault was allegedly perpetrated by suspected Fulani herders, and carried out while the deceased was on his way home from his farm.

Confirming the development, the Secretary of the Farmers’ union (Akowe Agbe), Ibarapa North, Mr Taiwo Adeagbo, said the farmer died as a result of machete cuts on his body.

He added that the deceased suffered serious deep machete cuts on the back and hands, while his right leg was cut.

Adeagbo said the victim bled to death as a result of the deep injuries inflicted on him and due to the unavailability of anyone to come to his rescue after the attack.

He alleged that the suspected herders were at large, while adding that investigation was still ongoing on the matter.

The Oyo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, (Deputy Superintendent of Police), confirmed the death but, however, added that, the Police had not concluded investigation and that due to absence of eye witness, it will be too hasty to say any particular person was behind the evil act.

Like this: Like Loading...