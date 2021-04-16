Metro & Crime

Another farmer killed in Oyo community

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A 56-year-old farmer and native of Tapa in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area, Oyo State, Mr. Babarinde Mufutau, has been found dead after being attacked by some unknown people.
He was said to have been attacked at Orita Meta, Konko Village, Ayete area of the same council area around 7p.m on Wednesday.
According to New Telegraph’s checks, the assault was allegedly perpetrated by suspected Fulani herders, and carried out while the deceased was on his way home from his farm.
Confirming the development, the Secretary of the Farmers’ union (Akowe Agbe), Ibarapa North, Mr Taiwo Adeagbo, said the farmer died as a result of machete cuts on his body.
He added that the deceased suffered serious deep machete cuts on the back and hands, while his right leg was cut.
Adeagbo said the victim bled to death as a result of the deep injuries inflicted on him and due to the unavailability of anyone to come to his rescue after the attack.
He alleged that the suspected herders were at large, while adding that investigation was still ongoing on the matter.
The Oyo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, (Deputy Superintendent of Police), confirmed the death but, however, added that, the Police had not concluded investigation and that due to absence of eye witness, it will be too hasty to say any particular person was behind the evil act.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Delta oil spill: One dies, scores in hospital

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

One person has died as crude oil spill from a ruptured pipeline ravaged Polobubo-Tsekelewu communities in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State. Several other people have been hospitalised. The pipeline belongs to the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)/ELCREST Joint Venture. It is a major pipeline which transports crude oil from Opuama Flow Station […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, kidnap 18 in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Armed bandits have again visited Niger State attacking Kapana Community in Munya Local Government Area killing one person and abducting 18 others. The bandits, who stormed the community on Tuesday night, according to a source said they shot sporadically to scare the villagers and wounded several of them who tried to escape. The source, who […]
Metro & Crime

Six escape death as train hits passenger bus in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Lagos commuters this morning watched with awe and consternation as a moving train crushed a passenger bus at the popular PWD Bus Stop along and dragged it to Oshodi Bus Stop. For over 30 minutes, motorists, passengers and other commuters who witnessed the accident were in shock over the fate of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica