Another feather to Alaba Lawson’s cap, as she becomes Iyalode Oke-Ona Egba

Whichever way anyone might want to look at it, the fact remains that Chief Alaba Lawson is a distinguished woman of substance as she represents greatness. Lawson is a business magnate and reputable academician.

On another note, she is the Iyalode of Egba land, the biggest chieftaincy title available to a woman in that great land.

Celeb Lounge can confirm the woman of honor, Chief Lawson has added another feather to her cap as she was recently decorated with the title of Iyalode of Oke-Ona Egba, Ogun State.

The first female and immediate past President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Alaba, as you read is still being congratulated on the heel of the new honor given to her.

At the ceremony of her installation as the 3rd Iyalode of Oke-Ona Egba, which took place at the Palace of Osile- Oke-Ona, Oba Adedapo Tejuosho, Ago-Ika, Abeokuta, the title was conferred on her by the application of Oliveoil on her forehead by the Oba Tejosho,and she was equally presented with a certificate and staff of office.

The event didn’t go down without the merry part being added. The train later moved to her palatial residence where guests were treated to a nice time.

