Another Ibadan-based comedian dies

Ibadan-based comedian, Tobi Owomoyela, a.k.a Peteru is dead

Peteru died on Wednesday, December 21. He was 35.

The family is yet to disclose the cause of death.

Social media influencers and colleagues have taken to Instagram and Twitter to mourn his demise.

Recall that another comedian from Ibadan, Mimic King, was killed by armed robbers on December 3, 2022, after he was robbed.

