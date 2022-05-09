Metro & Crime

Another illegal refinery fire claims lives in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia Comment(0)

Bare two weeks after a similar incident claimed about 100 lives in neighbouring Imo State; no fewer than three persons have been reported dead following a fire explosion at an illegal refinery situated in Uzuaku Community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

Reports say the incident happened on Friday night and casualties include a husband and wife with an only son of another family.

A source said bunkering and illegal refining of crude resumed after the Shell pipeline that services the Uzuaku/Owaza axis which has not had crude oil running through the pipeline for some weeks leading to the stoppage of illegal oil bunkering activities in the area, resumed product flow.

The source added that the resumption of the pumping of crude oil along the pipeline within the week may have prompted the illegal refinery operators to go back to their business.

The source also said the death toll so far has hit close to 10.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

SEEFOR constructs 157 roads in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The State Employment and Expenditure For Result Projects (SEEFOR) on Tuesday revealed that it has started and completed 157 roads across the eight local government area of Bayelsa state as they wind up the programme in the state. Speaking to journalists after taking a tour of some of the projects in Yenagoa, part of Southern […]

a suspected billionaire drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu,
Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests ‘billionaire drug baron’ linked to Abba Kyari

Posted on Author Reporter

    Taiwo Jimoh   Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a billionaire drug baron allegedly behind the N3 billion Tramadol deal involving the embattled suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu. The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement on Monday said after months […]
Metro & Crime

Man I accommodated defiled my daughter – witness tells court

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An investment banker (name withheld) on Wednesday narrated to an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court how a man he accommodated in his apartment allegedly defiled his eight-year-old daughter. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the banker testified as the first prosecution witness in the trial of one Evanus Onyebuchi for defilement. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica