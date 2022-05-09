Another illegal refinery fire claims lives in Abia

Bare two weeks after a similar incident claimed about 100 lives in neighbouring Imo State; no fewer than three persons have been reported dead following a fire explosion at an illegal refinery situated in Uzuaku Community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

Reports say the incident happened on Friday night and casualties include a husband and wife with an only son of another family.

A source said bunkering and illegal refining of crude resumed after the Shell pipeline that services the Uzuaku/Owaza axis which has not had crude oil running through the pipeline for some weeks leading to the stoppage of illegal oil bunkering activities in the area, resumed product flow.

The source added that the resumption of the pumping of crude oil along the pipeline within the week may have prompted the illegal refinery operators to go back to their business.

The source also said the death toll so far has hit close to 10.