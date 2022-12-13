Sports

Another journalist ‘dies suddenly’ at Qatar 2022

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

 

Almost 48 hours after the death of American journalist at the on-going World Cup finals in Qatar, another journalist has died suddenly.

Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari photojournalist working for Al Kass TV, died on Sunday. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear at this stage.

Qatar news outlet Gulf Times tweeted: ‘Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

‘We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family.’

The news was confirmed by Al Kass TV, who only briefly mentioned his passing away in a live broadcast and appear to be waiting on further details.

 

Reporter

