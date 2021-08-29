News

Another Kabul airport attack likely, Biden warns

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Another attack on Kabul airport is highly likely, US President Joe Biden has warned, saying commanders have told him it could come as early as Sunday.

The state department has urged all US citizens to leave the area near the airport because of a “specific, credible threat”.

The US is continuing evacuations but the final UK troops, diplomats and officials have now left Kabul.

A suicide bombing near the airport on Thursday resulted in some 170 deaths, reports the BBC.

A local branch of the Islamic State group – Islamic State in Khorasan Province (IS-K) – claimed the attack.

In retaliation, the US carried out a drone strike on eastern Afghanistan late on Friday, saying it had killed two “high-profile” IS-K members.

The two are described as a planner and a facilitator. It is unclear whether they were directly involved in planning the Kabul airport attack.

“This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay,” Mr Biden said in a statement released on Saturday.

IS-K is the most extreme and violent of all the jihadist militant groups in Afghanistan and has major differences with the Taliban, who now control most of the country. It accuses them of abandoning the battlefield in favour of a negotiated peace settlement with the Americans.

The Taliban condemned the air strike, saying the Americans should have consulted them first, a spokesman told Reuters news agency.

US troops have begun their withdrawal from the airport – their numbers are now down to 4,000, from a peak of 5,800 in the past week.

The next few days are likely to be the most dangerous since the evacuation began, White House officials say.

Just over 1,000 civilians remain to be airlifted from Kabul airport, an unnamed Western official told Reuters news agency.

The Taliban have set up further layers of checkpoints around the airport and are not allowing most Afghans through, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

In all, more than 110,000 people – both Afghans and foreign nationals – have been evacuated from Kabul airport since the airlift began two weeks ago.

On Saturday, Italy’s final flight from Afghanistan arrived in Rome. Italy said it had evacuated almost 5,000 Afghan citizens from Kabul – the highest number of any EU country.

France said it had flown out more than 2,800 since August 17, while Germany said it had taken about 4,000 Afghans.

The head of the UK’s armed forces, General Sir Nick Carter, said it was “heartbreaking” that they had not been able to rescue everyone.

With the possibility of leaving by air now dwindling, many Afghans are reportedly now trying to escape the country via the land border with Pakistan, to the east.

The border gates near the southern town of Spin Boldak are open and some people have been making it through. One of the main border crossings, at Torkham, is closed.

France and Britain will urge the UN to create a “safe zone” in Kabul to help evacuation efforts, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

He said it would allow the international community to carry out humanitarian work and “maintain pressure on the Taliban”.

Since the Taliban took Kabul on August 15, the Afghan economy has been in freefall as aid donors freeze funds and panicked depositors seek to withdraw their money from banks.

On Saturday crowds of protesters gathered outside banks in the Afghan capital.

“If the situation continues and employees of the government don’t get their salaries and a businessman cannot get his money from the bank for trading, the result of this is very horrible, and there will be poverty in the society as well, and no one can solve that issue,” one man told Reuters.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NCC pledges to help media in digital skills

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has pledged to help media practitioners develop relevant digital skills required in promoting government’s digital economy policy. NCC said digital skills was not just important in aligning global economic strides, but building human capital that will drive the economic process. This disclosure was made yesterday by the Director Public Affairs […]
News Top Stories

Macron inaugurates France-Nigeria Business Council

Posted on Author Our Reporters

BUA’s Rabiu appointed inaugural president French President, Emmanuel Macron, has inaugurated the France-Nigeria Business Council – a private sector initiative to enhance business relations between the two countries with Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder/ Chairman of Nigeria’s BUA Group as its inaugural President. The newly inaugurated council also has Gilbert Chagoury of Chagoury Group, Mike Adenuga […]
News

Insecurity: Nigeria has never had it this bad, Alaafin

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

…harps on restructuring as panacea to societal ills The Alaafin of Oyo, his Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Sunday decried the security situation in the country, saying that Nigeria has never had it this bad.   In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists, the monarch likened the current situation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica