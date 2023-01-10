Another Killing in Anambra: One dead, body dismembered

There are indications that the killings in Anambra State may be on a steady increase and possibly out of the grips of the state government, as warring cult groups have killed another person in his home in Idemili North Local Government Area. Members of the Black Axe cult group were said to have

attacked and killed a member of another cult group, the Vikings, Chukwunonso Okoye. The incident occurred at Nkpor Agu village around 6pm on Sunday. It was learnt that the group went ahead to dismember the dead victim. No arrest has so far been made.

