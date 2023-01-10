Metro & Crime

Another Killing in Anambra: One dead, body dismembered

Posted on

There are indications that the killings in Anambra State may be on a steady increase and possibly out of the grips of the state government, as warring cult groups have killed another person in his home in Idemili North Local Government Area. Members of the Black Axe cult group were said to have

attacked and killed a member of another cult group, the Vikings, Chukwunonso Okoye. The incident occurred at Nkpor Agu village around 6pm on Sunday. It was learnt that the group went ahead to dismember the dead victim. No arrest has so far been made.

 

Metro & Crime

Again, hoodlums invade Benue LG warehouse, loot relief materials for flood victims

Posted on

Some hoodlums Thursday invaded the Otukpo Local Government secretariat in Benue State and looted food and non-food items donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to victims of this year’s flood disaster. The North Central Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency, Eugene Nyelong on Tuesday this week, donated the items to the State […]
Metro & Crime

Delta community disowns protesters over road project

Posted on

The leadership of Emevor community in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State has condemned the unauthorised protest by a section of youths of the community over abandoned road project. The community leadership said the protesters did not get the backing of the king, nor president-general or even the community youth chairman. At a […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Ogun closes schools, suspends ‘okada’ riders’ operations

Posted on

T he Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday night ordered the closure of schools following violent protests by youths across the state. The governor, who gave the order while addressing journalists at his office in Abeokuta, the state capital, also ordered massive deployment of security personnel around the correctional centres and public buildings. Abiodun also […]

