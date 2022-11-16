Another lawyer seeks Tinubu’s trial over alleged certificate forgery

An Abuja-based lawyer, Mike Enahoro-Ebah has filed a direct criminal complaint against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu before an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Wuse Zone 6 over alleged certificate forgery.

The legal practitioner alleged in the suit that the APC presidential flag-bearer engaged in age falsification and certificate forgery.

Tinubu was cited as the sole defendant in three separate suits marked: CR/121/2022, CR/122/2022 and CR/123/2022, which the complainant lodged before the court pursuant to sections 88(1), 89(3), 109(A), 110(C), 115(1)(B) and 119 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, as well as section 6(6)(a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Specifically, the Applicant told the court that evidence at his disposal, revealed that Tinubu lied on oath in an affidavit he swore to and attached in support of the Form EC-9 he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on June 17, in aid of his qualification to contest the impending presidential election.

He, however, alleged that Tinubu presented “a forged Chicago State University Certificate to INEC with intent that it may be acted upon as genuine, thereby committing the offence of forgery contrary to Sections 362(a), 363 and 364 of the Penal Code Act, Cap. 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

