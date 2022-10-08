Another life lost, as drivers, commuters groan on deplorable Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway

Commuters plying the ever-busy Aba section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway have pleaded with both the Federal Government and the Abia State Government to save more road users from untimely deaths.

The plea came barely a few hours after a 40-foot container entering Aba fell on an 18-seater Toyota Hiace Bus heading to Port Harcourt, killing a passenger on the spot and leaving the other passengers, including the driver, critically injured.

Our correspondent, who witnessed the incident that took place on Friday at the popular Flyover-Bus Stop near Alaoji Spare Parts Market, reports that the condition of the road has gone from bad to worse leading to the breaking down of vehicles at different spots.

New Telegraph gathered from drivers and commuters that the Friday incident came barely a few weeks after a similar incident led to the death of eight persons along the Ugwunagbo Local Government axis of the same Aba-Port Harcourt Highway.

