Another N1.5bn vehicles’ disappearance uncovered in Osun

*Adeleke’s allegation against Oyetola untrue – APC

The Asset Recovery Committee of the Osun State Government has uncovered another N1.5 billion worth of vehicles the former state officials allegedly bolted away with after their exit from office.

This is coming just a day after the news of the first batch of diverted vehicles valued at about N2.9 billion in possession of former Governor Oyetola, his deputy, wife and other top officials was released to the public.

The Committee, through its Chairman, Dr B.T. Salami, on Saturday issued a new directive for the retrieval of another batch of vehicles numbering 55 with an estimated value of N1.5 billion.

“We have uncovered another batch of diverted vehicles numbering 55. Those in possession of those vehicles should return them forthwith,” he directed.

Among the assorted vehicle models are Kia Sportage numbering 40, Toyota Hilux, Prado Jeeps, Toyota Avensis, Nissan Pathfinder Jeeps, Toyota Highlander and Ford Transit numbering seven among others.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as untrue the allegation that former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and other former officials of the state carted away vehicles worth N2.9 billion.

It also described those making the allegations as comedians, who are only seeking for ways of mitigating the effect of their embarrassing outings at the Osun Election Petition Tribunal.

