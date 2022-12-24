Metro & Crime

Another N1.5bn vehicles’ disappearance uncovered in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)
*Adeleke’s allegation against Oyetola untrue – APC 
The Asset Recovery Committee of the Osun State Government has uncovered another N1.5 billion worth of vehicles the former state officials allegedly bolted away with after their exit from office.
This is coming just a day after the news of the first batch of diverted vehicles valued at about N2.9 billion in possession of former Governor Oyetola, his deputy, wife and other top officials was released to the public.
The Committee, through its Chairman, Dr B.T. Salami, on Saturday issued a new directive for the retrieval of another batch of vehicles numbering 55 with an estimated value of N1.5 billion.
“We have uncovered another batch of diverted vehicles numbering 55. Those in possession of those vehicles should return them forthwith,” he directed.
Among the assorted vehicle models are Kia Sportage numbering 40, Toyota Hilux, Prado Jeeps, Toyota Avensis, Nissan Pathfinder Jeeps, Toyota Highlander and Ford Transit numbering seven among others.
Meanwhile, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as untrue the allegation that former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and other former officials of the  state carted away vehicles worth N2.9 billion.
It also described those making the allegations as comedians, who are only seeking for ways of mitigating the effect of their embarrassing outings at the Osun Election Petition Tribunal.
 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDDC’s Forensic Audit: ADF lauds Buhari, Akpabio’s efforts

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Delighted with the successful completion of the Forensic Audit of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and submission of the report to Mr President, the Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) has expressed immense gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for a job well […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo missing child: Prophet Alfa leaves prison, says God will expose those behind ordeal

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Following the Court of Appeal judgment which overturned the life imprisonment sentence of the founder of Sobitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa by an Ondo State High Court, the has Prophet left the Olokuta Correctional facility, Akure, the state capital. Prophet Alfa, who was released to his lawyers and family members on Tuesday evening by […]
Metro & Crime

Isanlu will always be proud of Chief Jide Omokore – Agbana of Isanlu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chief Jide Omokore, the Asiwaju of Isanlu land on February 26, 2021, paid a courtesy visit to the Agbana of Isanlu and Chairman, Yagba East Local Government Traditional Council,  HRH Oba Moses Babatunde Etombi at his Palace. In his speech, Chief Omokore described the Agbana of Isanlu as a great man, who has always […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica