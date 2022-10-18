Sports

Another N’African headache for Nigerian clubs in Confederation Cup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The two Nigerian clubs that dropped from the CAF Champions League to the Confederation Cup again have North African clubs to contend with in order to get to the group stage.

This year, North African clubs have inflicted injuries to all the four Nigerian teams in the continent. Morocco clubs eliminated both Remo Stars of Ikenne and Kwara United of Ilorin from the Confederation Cup.

Another Moroccan club, Wydad ousted Rivers United from the Champions League while Tunisia’s Esperance also ousted Plateau United.

Both teams are again facing North African clubs as they seek to navigate their ways to the Confederation Cup group stage.

No Nigerian club has ever won the competition that is in its 20th edition.

Rivers United, the Nigerian champions who conceded the heaviest defeat ever inflicted on a Nigerian club in the continent  have been drawn to face Libya’s El Nasr.

The first leg match will hold on November 2. The return match will be a week later on November 9.

Plateau United are also Libya-bound as they face Al Akhder, one of the teams that scaled the Confederation Cup second round hurdles.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFN confident of relay teams’ qualification

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria, has described as untrue a report in a national daily that the Nigeria relay teams currently in the United States of America (USA) seeking qualification for the Tokyo Olympics relay events failed to register for the Mount San Anthonio (Mt Sac) Relays meet in California. The newspaper also reported that […]
Sports

Fulham sign Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon

Posted on Author Reporter

    Fulham signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha on Monday as the newly-promoted Premier League club splashed out 20 million euros ($20.9 million) for the Portugal international. Palhinha is Fulham’s first new arrival since the west London club clinched promotion from the Championship last season. The 26-year-old agreed a five-year contract, with the club […]
Sports

Stakeholders applaud Tulcan Energy over Super Six boost

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria Women’s Football stakeholders, Wednesday were full of praise for the sole sponsor of the 2021/2022 Nigera Women Football League Premiership Super Six, Tulcan Energy Resources. The Chairperson of the Women Football League Club Owners, and General Manager of Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, Matilda Otuene Oyiloha, told NWFL MEDIA, that, the Tulcan Energy Resources […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica