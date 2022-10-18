Another N’African headache for Nigerian clubs in Confederation Cup

The two Nigerian clubs that dropped from the CAF Champions League to the Confederation Cup again have North African clubs to contend with in order to get to the group stage.

This year, North African clubs have inflicted injuries to all the four Nigerian teams in the continent. Morocco clubs eliminated both Remo Stars of Ikenne and Kwara United of Ilorin from the Confederation Cup.

Another Moroccan club, Wydad ousted Rivers United from the Champions League while Tunisia’s Esperance also ousted Plateau United.

Both teams are again facing North African clubs as they seek to navigate their ways to the Confederation Cup group stage.

No Nigerian club has ever won the competition that is in its 20th edition.

Rivers United, the Nigerian champions who conceded the heaviest defeat ever inflicted on a Nigerian club in the continent have been drawn to face Libya’s El Nasr.

The first leg match will hold on November 2. The return match will be a week later on November 9.

Plateau United are also Libya-bound as they face Al Akhder, one of the teams that scaled the Confederation Cup second round hurdles.

