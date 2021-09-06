Metro & Crime

Another Nigerian stabbed to death in U.S.

A Nigerian has again been fatally stabbed in U.S. Boston Roxbury neighbourhood in a night brawl by yet-to-be apprehended assailants.

 

The deceased, identified as 29-yearold Ugochukwu McDonald Anaele of Houston, Texas, was stabbed overnight on Atkinson Street near Southampton Street. Police were called to the scene about 6.00 a.m., who said matter “is under investigation.”

 

“Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-494  TIPS,” the police announced. The stabbing happened in the section of Boston often referred to as “Methadone Mile,” an area long known for issues.

 

Not far from the million-dollar homes in the South End, a tent city can be seen, with trash and used needles on the ground. Witnesses say the fight that ended in the victim’s death started over a 99-cent lighter.

 

“I think it’s one of the most crazy things ever,” said one man named Stephan, who lives in the area. “I have never seen a place so dirty, so disgusting.”

https://newtelegraphng.com

