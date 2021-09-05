Another Nigerian stabbed to death in US

A Nigerian has again been fatally stabbed in U.S’ Boston Roxbury neighborhood in a night brawl by yet-to-be apprehended assailants.

The deceased, identified as 29-year-old Ugochukwu McDonald Anaele of Houston, Texas, was stabbed overnight on Atkinson Street near Southampton Street.

Police were called to the scene about 6.00 a.m., who said matter “is under investigation.”

“Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-494-TIPS,” the police announced.

The stabbing happened in the section of Boston often referred to as “Methadone Mile,” an area long known for issues.

Not far from the million-dollar homes in the South End, a tent city can be seen, with trash and used needles on the ground.

Witnesses say the fight that ended in the victim’s death started over a 99-cent lighter.

“I think it’s one of the most crazy things ever,” said one man named Stephan, who lives in the area. “I have never seen a place so dirty, so disgusting.”

Anaele was immediately taken to Boston Medical Center where he was later confirmed dead, online news portal Persecondnews learnt.

Reports said there have been efforts to clean up Methadone Mile, including the city’s “Operation Clean Sweep” that followed the assault of a Suffolk County corrections officer two years ago. But those who work in the area say the problems always return.

“If people act surprised about what is going on down there, they are just naive,” said James Bradley, who co-founded the Mass Ave. Project, a nonprofit that aims to help people on Methadone Mile.

The project’s Facebook page is filled with posts from loved ones seeking missing people who are feared to be struggling in the area.

“We are just trying to help individuals where we can because of the overwhelming situation they are involved in,” Bradley said.

