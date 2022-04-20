Another OAU lecturer in sex scandal, as Mgt refutes alleged foot-dragging

A final year student of the Department of Linguistics and African Languages at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Boluwatife Hannah Bababunmi has accused one of her lecturers, Professor Joseph Ayo Opefeyitimi of sexually harassing, molesting and violating her in his office.

This allegation came after three different lecturers had been dismissed by the university management for sex scandal with female students.

Miss Bababunmi, in a petition she wrote to the university management, dated March 21, 2022, alleged that Opefeyitimi, a Professor of Yoruba Incantations and Stylistics, of the same department, explained that the 66-year-old professor invited her to his office on March 18, 2022, and as she was leaving, he grabbed her from behind, brought out his manhood and started rubbing it on her hand and buttocks.

The undergraduate, in the petition addressed to the Head of her department and entitled: “Report of Sexual Assault and Molestation Against Professors Ayo Opefeyitimi,” explained that the lecturer pleaded with her to give him a ‘hand-job’ and despite her pleas to be left alone, Opefeyitimi pulled her to himself, rubbing his penis on her hand and buttocks.

“He (Opefeyitimi) sent me a WhatsApp message on Thursday, March 17, 2022, asking me to see him in his office the following day, between 8am and 2pm. As a lecturer who I respected, I obliged and never questioned his order. I got to his office around 1:23pm. He told me that he only wanted to ask me what was going on, on campus the previous day.

“He decided to leave the office immediately and he packed his things, saying that I was a godsend to him because it was almost 2pm and he needed to pick up his son from school. He carried the bag and as we were about to leave the office, I offered to help him with the bag but he declined and I headed for the door.

“He grabbed me from behind and held me so tight. At this point, I was in shock. Then, he said and I quote, ‘I want us to be together, the problem was that boy (name withheld) but I don’t think that should be a problem any longer.’ At this point, he had already dropped the bag he was carrying and he held me with his other hand.

“I asked that he should let me go but he didn’t answer me but he stood up from the chair, still forcefully holding me and dragged me to the couch in his office. By this time, he had already pulled down his trousers and brought out his erect penis. He grabbed my right hand and used it to rub his penis it happened so quickly that I was petrified.

“He continued to rub his penis and I was so distressed by the entire situation that I lost count of time. In order to appeal to him to release his hold on me, I then told him that I needed to leave his office immediately because I was already taken too long and someone was patiently waiting for me downstairs.

“At some point, he stood up, dragged me to his table, turned my back to him and rubbed his penis on me. At this point, all my pleas to him fell on his deaf ears. He pinned me there against the table, rubbing his penis on my back, repeating over and over again, “ose o, ose o” (Thank you). Taking advantage of my vulnerability because he is physically stronger than me, he sexually assaulted, violated and molested me,” Bababunmi revealed.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to the department’s head on March 26, 2022, after a panel was set up to investigate the scandal, Opefeyitimi denied the allegation saying the female student was his fiancée and that “all that happened in my office was consensual.”

The don also said the allegations levelled against him were ploy by Bababunmi to escape marrying him.

