Metro & Crime

Another person kidnapped in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

One Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, a big time farmer, has been kidnapped in Oke Onigbin in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State penultimate Wednesday by unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.
According to some villagers in the community who confided in this medium, Olayemi and his two aides were ambushed by their attackers around 7 pm while returning home from their maize farm near Oke Onigbin.
While the two aides were lucky to have escaped being abducted, their boss was, however, not that lucky as he was reported to have been immediately whisked off by the assailants. The two aides, however, were said to have escaped with severe injuries they sustained from matchete cuts inflicted on them by the marauders.
It was learnt that the dastardly incident has thrown Oke Onigbin community and its environs into tension as villagers are reportedly now living in great fear.
It was also gathered that the abductors are yet to contact the family of the kidnapped farmer or the police for demand of any ransom to be paid.
One of the villagers, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said: “It is lamentable that Kwara South region, hitherto a haven place, has now turned to be a habitable place for criminal elements since few months back while government and security agencies have not been able to arrest the situation.
“Several civil society organisations, including Ekiti Igbomina Youth Agenda, have raised the alarm and pleaded with the government to take urgent steps at arresting the situation but the government appears to be treating the growing insecurity within Kwara South with levity.
“There was a report that a monarch who was kidnapped by gunmen from far away Ekiti State was rescued in Kwara State by  combined operatives of Amotekun and local hunters. This is highly embarrassing and only suggests that the three tiers of government and the security agencies are sleeping on issues of insecurity across the country.
“We therefore call on the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbulRazaq to rise up to the occasion by nipping the issue of insecurity in the bud across the state since no meaningful development can be made where there is anarchy and chaos.”
The kidnap incident was, however, confirmed by the Kwara State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man stabs brother to death over marital dispute

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A man, Daniel Agbayigolo, has been stabbed to death allegedly by his younger brother at Ughoton community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State. Daniel was killed for allegedly “poke-nosing” into the suspect’s marital affairs. The deceased was said to have gone to the house of his younger to settle a dispute between him […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 20, burn houses in Kaduna, Sokoto

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Armed men have invaded communities in Kaduna and Sokoto states and killed at least 20 people. In Kaduna State, the gunmen attacked communities in Zangon Kataf and Chikun local government areas, killed at least 10 people and burnt many houses.   Bandits also invaded Amarawa community in the Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State […]
Metro & Crime

Niger to reactivate website portal with N41m

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Niger State government on Thursday said the reactivation of its website portal will cost N41million. The government said when reactivated, the website ease ways of carrying out businesses with both private and corporate bodies in a very conducive manner. Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Engr Abubakar Baba Aliyu made the disclosure at a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica