Another police station burnt as armed men invade Abakaliki

*Banks, filling stations, schools shut

*Army, police takeover prisons, barricade roads Another police station in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital identify as the Central Police Station(CPS) located on Tran-Sahara highway, was on Monday set ablaze by armed men who invaded the capital city.

The armed men reportedly shot sporadically and destroyed other amenities.

People scampered for safety following the shooting even as schools, banks, filling stations and shops were hurriedly shut.

This is the second time armed men are invading the state.

Last week, four police stations; two in Abakaliki and two in Uburu and Okposi, Ohaozara local government areas were burnt by the armed men.

In the yesterday attack by the hoodlums, the CPS was set on fire while other public amenities were destroyed.

Soldiers, police and other security agents took over Abakaliki Correctional Centre to ensure the armed men do not attack the place and set inmates free the way they attempted last Wednesday before they were repelled by combined security forces.

There were no human and vehicular movements around Onuebonyi axis of the metropolis where the armed men first attacked and set the CPS police station ablaze.

The hoodlums who were naked, only wore palm fronds and had objects, suspected to be charms in their mouths, chanted war songs as they struck reportedly beating up any policeman they caught on the roads.

It was reported that bullets shot at them by security agents did not penetrate them.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah failed to answer her calls when our correspondent contacted her.

