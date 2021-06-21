Another policeman killed in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Suspected cultists have killed a policeman in Igbeba, Ijebu-Igbo area of Ogun State.

The deceased, a sergeant, was killed barely four days after an Inspector was killed by kidnappers, who abducted four Chinese expatriates at a village in Odeda area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the State capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the police sergeant, whose identity was not disclosed, was targeted and attacked around 11pm on Saturday.

The PPRO told our correspondent that the cop was not on duty when he was killed by those he identified as suspected cultists.

“It is true a policeman was killed by suspected cultists. But that policeman was not on duty, he was off duty that time. I think he was going somewhere around 10:30/11pm on Saturday night when he was killed.

“A suspect has been arrested. The suspect happens to be a member of the Eiye confraternity,” Oyeyemi said, adding that other members of the gang are still being hunted.

