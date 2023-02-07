News

Another protest rocks Ibadan over scarcity of naira notes, fuel

As the scarcity of fuel and naira notes continue in Oyo State and other parts of the country, scores of youths and students in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday staged another round of protests blocking vehicular movement for hours. Yesterday morning’s protest took off from the main gate of the University of Ibadan (UI) at Agbowo about 7am, where the protesters were seen carrying placards with varying inscriptions, expressing dissatisfaction over the lingering scarcity of naira notes and petroleum in the country. The protesters blocked the institution’s main gate, resulting in traffic along the University of Ibadan- Ojoo Road for some hours.

They later moved from UI to Sango, Mokola and Bodija. They were being guard- ed by some security agents to prevent a breakdown of law and order. Their placards read inscriptions deriding the policy of the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria that were aimed at inflicting pains and suffering on the people.

 

Our Reporters

