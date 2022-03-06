Another set of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrive Abuja

Another set of 305 Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja at about 00:30 am on Sunday via Air Peace Boeing 777-300 Flight APK7534 from Budapest, Hungary.

They all expressed their excitement at being able to return home after their harrowing experiences in the Eastern European nation which was invaded by Russia late last month.

Welcoming the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved that $100 be given to each of them.

Ahmed, represented by Air Commodore Edward Adedokun, Director, Search and Rescue, NEMA, added that the money was meant to assist them with their transportation to their various locations.

He said that a one-night accommodation arrangement had been made for the returnees to rest before continuing their journey to their homes, while those whose relatives had come for them were free to go home.

NEMA staff along with representatives of other agencies involved in the reception at the airport, were on ground to receive the returnees.

Already three other batches have been brought back since the Federal Government commenced the airlift of 5,000 Nigerians from Europe last Thursday.

